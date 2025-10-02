Home / Cricket / News / IND vs WI 1st Test Day 1 live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today

IND vs WI 1st Test Day 1 live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today

Check all the live telecast and streaming details for the IND vs WI 1st Test Day 1 action here.

IND vs WI
IND vs WI
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 9:36 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India begin their two-match Test series against West Indies today, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This marks Shubman Gill’s first Test series as captain on home soil, with seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja serving as vice-captain. With Rishabh Pant still recovering from injury, the wicketkeeping responsibilities are expected to fall to either Dhruv Jurel or N Jagadeesan.
 
The Indian batting lineup looks solid with in-form players such as Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and the talented Sai Sudharsan. On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna will lead the pace attack. India’s spin department is rich with options, featuring Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Jadeja. Coming off a disappointing 2-0 series loss in New Zealand, India will be looking to bounce back strongly in home conditions.
 
West Indies, on the other hand, face challenges with injuries to key fast bowlers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph. As a result, Jayden Seales will shoulder the responsibility of leading the pace attack. Spinner Jomel Warrican and debutant Khary Pierre are expected to play important roles, while the return of Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze adds stability to their batting lineup.  Check IND vs WI LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1 and full scorecard here 
IND vs WI 1st Test Day 1 broadcast details
Region/Country Channel/Platform
India Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/1 HD, Star Sports Tamil 1/1 HD, Star Sports Telugu 1/1 HD, Star Sports Kannada 1
West Indies ESPN (Sign-up here)
Australia Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports
New Zealand Sky Sports 2
United Kingdom (UK) TNT Sports 1
Middle East & North Africa (MENA) StarzPlay
USA & Canada Sling TV – Willow TV (Sign up here)
Pakistan Tapmad
South Africa SuperSport 201, SuperSport 207, SuperSport 212
 

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 live telecast and live streaming details

 
Where is the India vs West Indies 1st Test match being held?
The opening Test between India and West Indies will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
 
When does the India vs West Indies 1st Test start?
The first Test match of the series kicks off on October 2, 2025.
 
What is the start time for the India vs West Indies 1st Test?
Play is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.
 
Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs West Indies 1st Test in India?
The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network across India.
 
How can viewers stream the India vs West Indies 1st Test online in India?
Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs West Indies 1st Test playing 11, live match time and streaming

New Zealand vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS 1st T20: AUS register 6-wicket win in opener against NZ

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs NZ-W playing 11, live streaming

Australia vs Sri Lanka live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 telecast

ICC Women's WC 2025: AUS-W vs NZ-W pitch report, Indore Stadium key stats

Topics :India vs West IndiesIndia cricket teamWest Indies cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story