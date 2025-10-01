Home / Cricket / News / India vs West Indies 1st Test playing 11, live match time and streaming

India vs West Indies 1st Test playing 11, live match time and streaming

India's batting will rely on the likes of Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Sai Sudharsan, while their pace attack features Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

IND vs WI 1st Test
IND vs WI 1st Test
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 4:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India are set to host West Indies in a two-match Test series beginning Thursday, October 2, at the massive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This marks Shubman Gill’s first series as captain on home soil, with experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja named vice-captain. With Rishabh Pant still recovering from injury, wicketkeeping duties will likely fall to Dhruv Jurel or N Jagadeesan.
 
India’s batting will rely on the likes of Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Sai Sudharsan, while their pace attack features Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna. The spin department will be led by Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Jadeja. Notably, this is India’s first home series after a disappointing whitewash in New Zealand, and the team will aim to bounce back strongly in familiar conditions.
 
West Indies, meanwhile, have been hit by injuries to key pacers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph, placing the responsibility on Jayden Seales to lead the pace attack. Debutant Khary Pierre and spinner Jomel Warrican are expected to play crucial roles, while the return of Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze boosts their batting.
 
Both teams are eyeing crucial WTC 2025–27 points, with India currently third and West Indies sixth. 
 
India vs West Indies 1st Test playing 11:
 
India playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill  (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
 
West Indies playing 11 (probable): Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kevlon Anderson, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican (vc), Jediah Blades, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales
 
India vs West Indies Head-to-Head in Test cricket
 
Total matches played: 100
India won: 23
West Indies won: 30
Tie: 47
 
India vs West Indies 1st Test full squad
 
India squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy
 
West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach 

India vs West Indies 1st Test live telecast and streaming details

 
When does the IND vs WI 1st Test match take place?
The 1st Test between India and West Indies will be played on Thursday, 2 October 2025.
 
What is the venue of the IND vs WI 1st Test match?
The match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
 
At what time will the live toss for the IND vs WI 1st Test take place?
The toss for the IND vs WI 1st Test match will take place at 9:00 AM IST.
 
At what time will the IND vs WI 1st Test match begin?
The first ball of the IND vs WI 1st Test match is scheduled for 9:30 AM IST.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the IND vs WI 1st Test match in India?
The live telecast for the IND vs WI 1st Test match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs WI 1st Test match in India?
Live streaming of the IND vs WI 1st Test match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New Zealand vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS 1st T20: AUS register 6-wicket win in opener against NZ

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs NZ-W playing 11, live streaming

Australia vs Sri Lanka live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 telecast

ICC Women's WC 2025: AUS-W vs NZ-W pitch report, Indore Stadium key stats

ICC Women's WC 2025: AUS vs NZ head-to-head record in WODI World Cups

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia cricket teamWest Indies cricket teamAustralia test cricket

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story