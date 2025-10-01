India vs West Indies 1st Test playing 11, live match time and streaming

India are set to host West Indies in a two-match Test series beginning Thursday, October 2, at the massive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This marks Shubman Gill’s first series as captain on home soil, with experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja named vice-captain. With Rishabh Pant still recovering from injury, wicketkeeping duties will likely fall to Dhruv Jurel or N Jagadeesan.

India’s batting will rely on the likes of Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Sai Sudharsan, while their pace attack features Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna. The spin department will be led by Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Jadeja. Notably, this is India’s first home series after a disappointing whitewash in New Zealand, and the team will aim to bounce back strongly in familiar conditions.

West Indies, meanwhile, have been hit by injuries to key pacers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph, placing the responsibility on Jayden Seales to lead the pace attack. Debutant Khary Pierre and spinner Jomel Warrican are expected to play crucial roles, while the return of Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze boosts their batting. ALSO READ: ICC Women's World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs NZ-W playing 11, live streaming Both teams are eyeing crucial WTC 2025–27 points, with India currently third and West Indies sixth. India vs West Indies 1st Test playing 11: India playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies playing 11 (probable): Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kevlon Anderson, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican (vc), Jediah Blades, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales India vs West Indies Head-to-Head in Test cricket Total matches played: 100 India won: 23 West Indies won: 30 Tie: 47 India vs West Indies 1st Test full squad India squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach ALSO READ: Adar Poonawalla in talks with Diageo to buy Royal Challengers Bengaluru John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach

India vs West Indies 1st Test live telecast and streaming details When does the IND vs WI 1st Test match take place? The 1st Test between India and West Indies will be played on Thursday, 2 October 2025. What is the venue of the IND vs WI 1st Test match? The match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. At what time will the live toss for the IND vs WI 1st Test take place? The toss for the IND vs WI 1st Test match will take place at 9:00 AM IST. At what time will the IND vs WI 1st Test match begin?