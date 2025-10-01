ICC Women's WC 2025: AUS-W vs NZ-W pitch report, Indore Stadium key stats

Australia launch their title defence in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 against New Zealand today in what promises to be a marquee clash. Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and decided to bat first on the day. The Aussies have enviable resources, but the challenge for skipper Alyssa Healy and her think-tank is balancing them. Their spin options are stacked with Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux and Alana King, while the pace attack boasts Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath and Darcie Brown.

The batting order is equally intimidating, with Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, and the addition of Georgia Voll, who scored a brilliant century against India recently. Australia have also signalled their readiness with a series win over India before the tournament.

For New Zealand, experience and youthful exuberance combine under Sophie Devine. Veterans Suzie Bates, Lea Tahuhu and Amelia Kerr are complemented by young names like Georgia Plimmer and Izzy Gaze. Their preparations across Chennai, Abu Dhabi and Bengaluru underline their intent to challenge Australia’s supremacy. Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore: Pitch report for AUS-W vs NZ-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match: ALSO READ: ICC Women's WC 2025: AUS vs NZ head-to-head record in WODI World Cups The surface at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore is traditionally a run-fest. With even bounce, a quick outfield and short boundaries, stroke-makers are likely to enjoy themselves in this Australia vs New Zealand World Cup contest. Past games underline its batting-friendly nature—Virender Sehwag’s double century in 2011 and India’s fluent chase of 289 against England in 2006 stand out. While the surface generally suits scoring shots, slower bowlers may come into play later as it begins to grip. Overall, expect plenty of boundaries, high strike-rates and a thrilling contest where run-scoring opportunities will be abundant from start to finish.

Recent match at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore The last ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, was played on 24 September 2023, when India faced Australia in the second match of their bilateral series. Batting first, India posted a massive 399/5, powered by centuries from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. The match was then reduced to just 33 overs, with a revised target for Australia of 317, but the Aussies could only reach 217 before losing all their wickets as India walked away with a huge 99-run victory. Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore: Key stats The Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore has so far hosted seven One-Day Internationals, producing high-scoring encounters on most occasions. Out of these matches, teams batting first have won five times, while sides chasing have succeeded on just two occasions. The ground is known for its batting-friendly surface, reflected in an impressive average first-innings score of 331, compared to 260 in the second innings. The highest total recorded here came in 2011 when India piled up 418 for 5 against the West Indies, while the lowest score at the venue was Australia’s 217 against India. The highest successful run chase has been 294 for 5 by India against Australia, and the lowest total defended is 247 for 9 by India against South Africa.