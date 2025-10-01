Home / Cricket / News / ICC Women's World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs NZ-W playing 11, live streaming

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs NZ-W playing 11, live streaming

The live streaming of the Australia Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in Australia

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Playing 11
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Playing 11
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 2:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Seven-time champions Australia begin their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign against New Zealand today, aiming to start their title defence with authority. Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and decided to bat first on the day.  The Aussies brim with depth, particularly in their bowling. Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux and leg-spinner Georgia Wareham are back from injuries, joining Alana King in a formidable spin arsenal. Their pace stocks are equally rich, with Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, and Darcie Brown all pushing for selection.
 
Batting-wise, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, and Phoebe Litchfield headline a line-up reinforced by the emergence of Georgia Voll, fresh from a century against India.
 
New Zealand, however, cannot be discounted. Led by Sophie Devine, they combine experience in Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, and Lea Tahuhu with the promise of youngsters like Georgia Plimmer and Izzy Gaze. After rigorous training camps in Chennai and Abu Dhabi, the White Ferns will seek another upset, recalling their T20 triumph last year.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Playing 11

Australia Women Playing 11:  Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown
 
New Zealand Women Playing 11: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women: Head-to-Head in WODIs

  • Total Matches Played: 147
  • Australia Women Won: 107
  • New Zealand Women Won: 37
  • No Result/Tied: 3

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Full Squad

Australia Women's Squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham
 
New Zealand Women's Squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the Australia Women vs New Zealand Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? 
Australia Women will go toe-to-toe with New Zealand Women in the second game of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, October 1.
 
What will be the venue for the Australia Women vs New Zealand Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 1? 
The match between Australia Women and New Zealand Women will take place at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Australia Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the Australia Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Australia Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The Australia Women vs New Zealand Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of Australia Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of Australia Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Networks in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the Australia Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the Australia Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs Sri Lanka HIGHLIGHTS ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Deepti-Amanjot shine as IND down SL

Artists pay tribute to Zubeen Garg during ICC Women's WC opening ceremony

India vs Sri Lanka live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 telecast

Handshake drama hangs over India vs Pakistan Women's WC clash on October 5

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in WODIs

Topics :Cricket NewsAustralia cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamICC Women's World Cup

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story