Australia vs Sri Lanka live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 telecast

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 heats up today with seven-time champions Australia opening their campaign against New Zealand. For the Aussies, the challenge is not a lack of quality but how to fit in a surplus of proven match-winners. Spin is a major talking point, with Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham returning from injuries to join Alana King. The pace cupboard is overflowing too, with Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath and Darcie Brown competing for limited spots.

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy has won the toss and decided to bat first on the day. Both skippers after the toss: Alyssa Healy: We'll have a bat. Just put some runs on the board and see what happens. There's a possibility it could get better later but it didn't happen last night. Looking at the make-up of our side, we've gone with out and out pace. No Megan Schutt. We played some really tough games of cricket in tough conditions. We're ready to go. The group is in a great place. We're looking at getting better at every single opportunity we get. Sophie Devine: Would've had a bat as well. But fresh wicket, start of the tournament, not very concerned. I think we've got a great balance within the side. Experience through the batting order. Suzie Bates, around 73 years old, Georgia Plimmer, really balanced group. Just grateful for the opportunity to come out here again and represent my country. Fills me with pride. Obviously results are important, but what matters most to me is the people around me.

ALSO READ: ICC Women's WC 2025: AUS-W vs NZ-W pitch report, Indore Stadium key stats Australia’s batting is equally stacked. Skipper Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner and Phoebe Litchfield offer both stability and firepower, while Georgia Voll has emerged as an exciting option after her brilliant hundred against India. Having beaten India 2-1 in a recent series, the defending champions look finely tuned.

Yet, the White Ferns are no pushovers. After breaking a long drought with last year’s T20 World Cup triumph, they carry renewed belief. Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr and Lea Tahuhu bring invaluable experience, supported by youngsters like Georgia Plimmer and Izzy Gaze. With extensive camps in Chennai and Abu Dhabi and encouraging warm-up games, New Zealand will bank on preparation and spirit to challenge Australia’s might in Guwahati. But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia-W vs New Zealand-W broadcast details Territory/Region TV Broadcaster(s) Digital Platform(s) India Star Sports (via JioStar distribution) JioHotstar Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan JioStar partners (Star Sports India feed) JioHotstar Sri Lanka Maharaja TV (TV1) www.sirasatv.lk, ICC.tv United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go Australia Prime Video Prime Video New Zealand Sky TV Sky Go USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV app Caribbean, S. America ESPN Disney+ Bangladesh TSM (T-Sports, Toffee) Toffee Pakistan PTV, TEN Sports Myco, Tamasha Middle East & N. Africa Criclife channel (Starzplay, linear TV) Starzplay Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport app Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Digicel Play Singapore StarHub StarHub TV+ Malaysia, Hong Kong Astro Cricket Astro Go Afghanistan, Others ICC TV host broadcast world feed (Jiostar global dist.) ICC.tv

