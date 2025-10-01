Home / Cricket / News / IND vs WI: Gill hints at extra seamer for 1st Test in overcast Ahmedabad

IND vs WI: Gill hints at extra seamer for 1st Test in overcast Ahmedabad

Citing cloudy skies and pitch conditions, Gill said the final XI would be decided after assessing the pitch on match day.

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Team India captain Shubman Gill has hinted at the possibility of playing an additional fast bowler in the first Test against the West Indies, beginning Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Citing cloudy skies and pitch conditions, Gill said the final XI would be decided after assessing the pitch on match day. 
“You will get to know the XI tomorrow. Conditions and weather are tempting to play an extra seamer. We will take a call tomorrow after seeing the moisture in the pitch,” he told reporters.
 
Mental Shift Key After Asia Cup, Says Gill
 
With a quick transition from white-ball cricket following India’s Asia Cup win, Gill acknowledged the mental challenge of switching formats.
“It was a quick turnaround for this Test. I was looking to get in the zone; switching formats is more mental than technical,” he said.
 
Gill tight lipped about Bumrah's availability
 
Gill also spoke about Jasprit Bumrah's potential inclusion, making it clear that no decision has been made yet.
“The call on Bumrah will be match to match, depending on how much he has bowled in a Test and how the bowlers feel. Nothing is decided yet,” he stated. 
 
Focus on Playing ‘Tough Cricket’ at Home
 
As India returns to Test cricket at home, Gill said his team is focused on playing competitive cricket and not underestimating the opposition. 
“No easy options… we want to play tough cricket. Every Test in England went deep. We are ready to play that tough cricket. We are playing in India after a year; any series is important. We will be looking to dominate the series,” he asserted.
He also touched on home conditions, adding, “Any team that comes to India knows the challenge here is spin and reverse swing. We want wickets that give something for both batters and bowlers.”
 
Fresh and Focused Despite Busy Schedule
 
Despite a demanding cricket calendar, Gill appeared unfazed and confident about managing his workload.
“On playing so much cricket, I will take it week by week. I am not looking too far ahead. For batters, it is more mental fatigue than physical—unlike bowlers. Right now, I am fresh,” he concluded.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs West Indies 1st Test playing 11, live match time and streaming

New Zealand vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS 1st T20: AUS register 6-wicket win in opener against NZ

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs NZ-W playing 11, live streaming

Australia vs Sri Lanka live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 telecast

ICC Women's WC 2025: AUS-W vs NZ-W pitch report, Indore Stadium key stats

Topics :Jasprit BumrahShubman GillIndia vs West IndiesWest Indies cricket teamIndia cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story