India vs West Indies 1st Test playing 11, live match time and streaming

India are set to host West Indies in a two-match Test series beginning Thursday, October 2, at the massive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This marks Shubman Gill’s first series as captain on home soil, with experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja named vice-captain. With Rishabh Pant still recovering from injury, wicketkeeping duties will likely fall to Dhruv Jurel or N Jagadeesan.
India’s batting will rely on the likes of Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Sai Sudharsan, while their pace attack features Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna. The spin department will be led by Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Jadeja. Notably, this is India’s first home series after a disappointing whitewash in New Zealand, and the team will aim to bounce back strongly in familiar conditions.
West Indies, meanwhile, have been hit by injuries to key pacers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph, placing the responsibility on Jayden Seales to lead the pace attack. Debutant Khary Pierre and spinner Jomel Warrican are expected to play crucial roles, while the return of Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze boosts their batting.
Both teams are eyeing crucial WTC 2025–27 points, with India currently third and West Indies sixth.
Also Read
India vs West Indies 1st Test playing 11:
India playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies playing 11 (probable): Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kevlon Anderson, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican (vc), Jediah Blades, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales
India vs West Indies Head-to-Head in Test cricket
Total matches played: 100
India won: 23
West Indies won: 30
Tie: 47
India vs West Indies 1st Test full squad
India squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy
West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach
India vs West Indies 1st Test live telecast and streaming details
When does the IND vs WI 1st Test match take place?
The 1st Test between India and West Indies will be played on Thursday, 2 October 2025.
What is the venue of the IND vs WI 1st Test match?
The match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
At what time will the live toss for the IND vs WI 1st Test take place?
The toss for the IND vs WI 1st Test match will take place at 9:00 AM IST.
At what time will the IND vs WI 1st Test match begin?
The first ball of the IND vs WI 1st Test match is scheduled for 9:30 AM IST.
Which TV channel will live telecast the IND vs WI 1st Test match in India?
The live telecast for the IND vs WI 1st Test match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs WI 1st Test match in India?
Live streaming of the IND vs WI 1st Test match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.