Home / Cricket / News / What did King Charles III ask Indian skipper Shubman Gill after 3rd Test?

What did King Charles III ask Indian skipper Shubman Gill after 3rd Test?

The 76-year-old monarch engaged in a friendly cricketing discussion with the Indian squad after the Lord's Test, a meeting Gill later described as "amazing."

Shubman Gill with King Charles III
Shubman Gill with King Charles III (Credits - Social media platform 'X'))
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 7:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

King Charles III described Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj’s dismissal in the Lord's Test as “unfortunate” after thoughtfully asking Shubman Gill about the moment during a reception at Clarence House, where he welcomed both India’s men's and women's cricket teams on Tuesday.

The 76-year-old monarch engaged in a friendly cricketing discussion with the Indian squad, a meeting Gill later described as “amazing.” Joining the teams were Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami, Deputy High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh, BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla, and Secretary Devajit Saikia.  What did King Charles III ask Shubman Gill after Lord's Test?

Gill shared with the media: “It was amazing. He was very kind and generous, and we had some excellent conversations.”

Recalling the dramatic finish in the third Test, where Siraj was bowled as the ball sat defensively off his bat, Gill added: “The King noted how unlucky our last batters were, with the ball ending up on the stumps. He asked us, ‘How did you feel after that?’ We told him it was an unfortunate match but that we’re hopeful for better luck in the upcoming games.”

Gill also praised the unwavering support from the Indian community in the UK: “We’re fortunate to receive strong backing wherever we play. At first, the crowd at Lord’s seemed more England-leaning, but over the last few days, the support for us was overwhelming.” 

He lauded the quality of Test cricket on display, saying: “Both teams showed passion and pride, giving everything mentally and physically. When a five-day Test ends with such a narrow margin, cricket wins.”  Harmanpreet Kaur on meeting the King

On her own exceptional experience, Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, “Meeting the King was a wonderful experience. This was our first time meeting him, he was very friendly and asked about our travel.”

Women’s head coach Amol Muzumdar added, “It was a humbling moment at the Royal House. We traveled all the way from Southampton, and it was definitely worth it.”

The event was hosted by the British Asian Trust, founded by Charles when he was Prince of Wales to address poverty and inequality in South Asia. Hitan Mehta, Executive Director, remarked on the trust’s growth: “It began with a cricket match between India and Pakistan in 2007 organized by His Majesty, and now reaches 13 million people across the region.”

Following the visit, the men's team departed for Manchester ahead of the fourth Test, while the women's squad returned to Southampton to prepare for their ODI clash with England, scheduled after their narrow 3-2 T20I series win.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why is Anil Kumble critical of Ravindra Jadeja despite his brilliant knock?

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches full schedule, time & streaming

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Full schedule, venue, format and live streaming

Who is Liam Dawson? Spinner replacing Bashir for ENG vs IND 4th Test

ENG vs IND: England name replacement for injured spinner Shoaib Bashir

Topics :Shubman GillIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket team

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story