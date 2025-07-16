Home / Cricket / News / India should have won Lord's Test with kind of quality in dressing room

India should have won Lord's Test with kind of quality in dressing room

A little bit disappointed with the way India batted in this series, they should have got this 190, says Sourav Ganguly

India tour of England 2025
India tour of England 2025. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former skipper Sourav Ganguly is disappointed that despite exceptional talent and quality in their dressing room, India ended on the wrong side of the result in the third Test at Lord's, saying a better batting show from the top order would have put the side ahead in the five-match series against England.

Chasing a gettable 193 on the fifth day, India fell short by 22 runs to now trail the series 1-2 albeit the splendid rearguard action did earn the team some praise.

"A little bit disappointed with the way India batted in this series, they should have got this 190," remarked Ganguly at the Indian Racing League & F4 India Championship event here on Tuesday. 

"When you saw Jadeja fight and score the runs, batting quality in this team and they will be more disappointed then I am because it was an opportunity to get 2-1 up in the series against England.

"I am sure that they will be disappointed not getting to 190 especially with the quality of batsmanship they have in that dressing room."  Ganguly said had the top-order batter applied a bit better, the result would have ben different.

Yashasvi Jaiswal could not open his account while Shubman Gill (6) and Rishabh Pant (9) could not go into double-digit scores. KL Rahul fought at the top with his 39 but Ravindra Jadeja (61 not out) was left stranded. 

"If there was even a little bit of fight from the top, this game would have been India's match," said Ganguly.

The former BCCI chief was all praise for Jadeja for his exceptional fight that kept India in the hunt.

"Jadeja has been exceptional, he is going to continue to play for India as long as he bats and performs like this.

"He has been around for a long time. He has played some 80 Test matches and more than 200 one-day games. You can see him batting, bowling, and fielding. He is a special player and his batting has really improved over the years with the experience. He is a special player and very important part of this team.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Archer eager for last two India Tests, aims for Ashes after Lord's win

Tri-series 2nd T20: New Zealand vs South Africa live streaming & time

Hamza Shaikh's ton helps England U19 draw first Youth Test vs India U19

What did King Charles III ask Indian skipper Shubman Gill after 3rd Test?

Why is Anil Kumble critical of Ravindra Jadeja despite his brilliant knock?

Topics :Sourav GangulyIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket team

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story