India cricketer Mohammed Siraj opens restaurant 'Joharfa' in Hyderabad

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has ventured into the culinary world with the launch of his first restaurant, Joharfa, in the heart of Hyderabad city.

Joharfa promises to offer a diverse menu featuring Mughlai spices, Persian and Arabian dishes, and Chinese delicacies.

"Joharfa is very close to my heart. Hyderabad gave me my identity, and this restaurant is my way of giving something back to a place where people can come together, share a meal, and enjoy flavours that feel like home," Siraj stated in a press release.

Helmed by a team of experienced chefs, Siraj said Joharfa focuses on fresh and high quality ingredients with traditional cooking techniques.