Pakistan's vice-captain Shadab faces lengthy layoff due to shoulder injury

Pakistan's Shadab Khan, left, walks off the field as players of United States celebrate after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas. File photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Karachi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
Pakistan's white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan is facing a three-month layoff because of a recurring shoulder injury that will require a surgery.

A source in the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Tuesday that the PCB's medical panel has advised the leg-spin all-rounder to undergo a surgery for the chronic shoulder problem.

"He is likely to fly to London for the surgery very soon and he will require at least three months rehabilitation," the source added.

Shadab, one of Pakistan's most experienced white-ball players, was appointed vice-captain earlier this year and played in the recent home series against Bangladesh which Pakistan won 3-0.

The source said that because of the shoulder problem, Shadab was now certain to miss out on the coming white-ball series in Bangladesh and West Indies and also a home assignment against Afghanistan.

"If the Asia Cup is held in September, Shadab will also miss that event," the source said.

The 26-year-old has appeared in six Tests, 70 ODIs and 112 T20 internationals and was recently also drafted in to play in the Big Bash this season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Pakistan cricket teamPakistan cricket

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

