Home / Cricket / News / India make clean sweep in Youth ODIs as Vedant, Rahul shine vs Australia

India make clean sweep in Youth ODIs as Vedant, Rahul shine vs Australia

Vedant (86 off 92 balls) and Rahul's (62 off 84 balls) 99-run partnership for the fourth wicket set the platform for a competitive 280 for 9

Vedant Trivedi
Vedant Trivedi
Press Trust of India Brisbane
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Middle-order batters Vedant Trivedi and Rahul Kumar scored half-centuries while young left-arm spinner Khilan Patel grabbed four wickets as India Under-19 crushed Australia Under-19 by a massive 167 runs to make a clean sweep of the three-match Youth ODI series, here on Friday.

Vedant (86 off 92 balls) and Rahul's (62 off 84 balls) 99-run partnership for the fourth wicket set the platform for a competitive 280 for 9.

Australia A were in early trouble, losing three wickets with just 39 on the board. With relentless pressure from left-arm pacer Udhav Mohan (3/26) and spinner Khilan Patel (4/26), the home side were bundled out for just 113 runs in 28.3 overs, handing India their biggest win the three match series.

They had beaten the hosts by seven wickets and 51 runs in the last two matches.

India did not have a great start after electing to bat, losing skipper Ayush Mhatre for 4 -- his third single-digit score in the series, and the previous game's half-centurion Vaibhav Suryavanshi for 16.

At 36/2, it was the left-handed Vihaan Malhotra, who batted with caution to score a 52-ball 40 and shared a 69-run stand with Vedant, who has been one of the standout batters in the series, scoring two half-centuries.

Vedant ensured a healthy run-rate while his partner played cautiously to guide India through the crucial middle overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Harvansh Pangalia (23) and tail-ender Khilan Patel's unbeaten 19 runs gave India U19 a fighting total.

But it proved to be more than sufficient as the home side went into self-destructive mode, losing wickets at regular intervals with just three batters scoring in double digits.

India's 19-year-old left-arm pacer Udhav Mohan (3/26) demolished the top-order getting rid of opener Alex Lee Young, Steven Hogan and skipper Will Malajczuk in quick succession.

Left-arm spinner Khilan then wiped out the middle-order and tail to leave the hosts with their worst defeat in the series.

Brief scores: India U19 280 for 9 in 50 overs (Vihaan Malhotra 40, Vedant Trivedi 86, Rahul Kumar 62; Rahul Kumar 3/45, Kasey Barton 3/39).'  Australia U19 (Alex Turner 32, Tom Hogan 28; Udhav Mohan 3/26, Khilan Patel 4/26, Kanishk Chouhan 2/18).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No Pressure, Just Pride: Harmanpreet Kaur on India's Home World Cup

Shami to Nair: Top 5 names missing from India's squad for West Indies Tests

Blow for West Indies as Shamar Joseph ruled out of India Test tour

Lisa Keightley appointed head coach of Mumbai Indians women's team

Ashwin's landmark deal sees him join Sydney Thunder for upcoming BBL season

Topics :India cricket teamAustralia cricket teamIndia vs Australia

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story