No Pressure, Just Pride: Harmanpreet Kaur on India's Home World Cup

As India gears up to host the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opened up about her journey, the team’s mindset, and the pride of representing the nation in a home World Cup. Speaking to JioStar, the Indian captain shared insights into her personal emotions and the squad’s preparations ahead of their opening match against Sri Lanka on September 30.

A Special Homecoming for Her Fifth World Cup

For Harmanpreet, this tournament holds extra significance as she not only plays her fifth ODI World Cup but does so as captain on home turf.

"It's my fifth ODI World Cup and getting to lead the team in a home World Cup, it can't be bigger than this. It's a home World Cup but we do not want to put any pressure on ourselves. Our main motive is to enjoy our cricket."

Reflecting on how far the women's game has come since the historic 2017 World Cup, she added: "The 2017 World Cup was a game-changing World Cup for us that brought a lot of awareness in India. Now, we have a big bunch of talent, then Women's Premier League also played a big role in our life. Every year has brought so much positivity in our cricket." "I don't think any player can explain how it feels when the national anthem is being played. It's a very proud moment for me."

Positive Vibes in the Dressing Room The Indian skipper also highlighted the upbeat atmosphere within the team, citing the experience and cricketing exposure gained over the past couple of years. "All team members are looking quite positive. I think, along with that, even fans are looking quite positive because the amount of cricket we played in the last one and a half years shows that our team is ready for this big event." "It’s important to enjoy, because no matter where you go or what tournament you play, it’s always important to enjoy your cricket." Motivation and Mindset: Staying Grounded

Harmanpreet shared how she stays focused and motivated during big tournaments, especially one as monumental as a home World Cup. "Even when we play a World Cup, the mindset is the same: I want to do something special for my team and my country. I always motivate myself that way. Whenever I go out there, I should not feel any pressure." "Playing a World Cup, in home conditions, will be a very special moment for all of us. And if we are able to win here, that will be a very big moment in my life, and not just in my life, but for the entire country. Everyone is waiting for that moment, and hopefully this time we will not disappoint them."

A Memorable Debut Against Pakistan Recalling her ODI World Cup debut, Harmanpreet reminisced about being an 18-year-old cricketer thrown into the spotlight on a massive stage. "That was a very special moment for me. One day I was 18-years-old, cutting a cake for my birthday, and the next day I got to know that I was going to play." "Representing my country in the ODI World Cup was a very big moment for me. Of course, I was nervous the night before, but when I entered the ground and saw the atmosphere and the crowd, it was truly special."

Playing against arch-rivals Pakistan, she noted, made her debut even more unforgettable. "As a young cricketer, I had always wanted to play for my country, and making my debut against Pakistan made it even more memorable because that is always a special occasion for all of us." "The pressure on the women’s team was immense, especially for me as I was so young. It felt like playing in home conditions, and I did feel that pressure because it was such a big tournament in front of a home crowd. That experience taught me a lot, and it has helped me ever since."