India Open 2026: BWF responds as top players voice unsafe venue concerns

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has moved to calm growing unease over playing conditions at the YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2026 in New Delhi, after multiple elite shuttlers questioned the safety and suitability of the venue. While acknowledging challenges related to air quality, cold conditions and hygiene, the federation has defended the shift to the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, calling it a significant upgrade ahead of the BWF World Championships in August.

The intervention comes after Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt publicly criticised the environment inside the arena, and compatriot Anders Antonsen withdrew from the tournament, citing "severe" air pollution — a decision that also led to a USD 5,000 fine from the BWF.

BWF admits challenges, backs new venue In an official statement, the BWF said it had actively engaged with players and teams throughout the week to review conditions at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex. The federation conceded that seasonal factors — particularly haze and cold weather — had made it difficult to maintain ideal indoor conditions, affecting temperature and air quality inside the arena. However, it stressed that the current venue is a marked improvement over the previous KD Jadhav Stadium in terms of infrastructure, space and compliance with BWF Field of Play standards. The BWF also acknowledged issues around cleanliness, hygiene and animal control at the complex, but said the Badminton Association of India (BAI) had acted swiftly to address them. At the same time, it highlighted positive feedback from players on the upgraded wooden flooring, better gym facilities and improved medical support.

India Open a ‘test event’ before World Championships BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra reiterated that the India Open is effectively a dress rehearsal for the BWF World Championships scheduled for August in New Delhi. Speaking to ANI, Mishra said most players and coaches had praised the tournament arrangements, particularly the playing surface, accommodation and transport. Addressing Mia Blichfeldt’s complaints, he said she had personal issues with dust and allergies, adding that organisers could not be held responsible for that. On the cold conditions inside the hall, Mishra said additional heaters had been installed and that BAI would continue to work with the BWF to meet all requirements before the Worlds.

Antonsen pulls out, gets fined World-class Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen withdrew from the tournament mid-event, citing New Delhi’s air pollution as a health risk. In an Instagram post, he said he hoped the capital’s air quality would improve before the World Championships later this year. The BWF confirmed that Antonsen was fined USD 5,000 for his withdrawal, in line with its regulations. BWF promises upgrades before August The federation said insights from the India Open would be used to make further improvements ahead of the World Championships, particularly as seasonal conditions in August are expected to be less severe. It reaffirmed its commitment to providing a “safe, high-quality environment” for all athletes and thanked players for their feedback, calling it essential for continuous improvement.