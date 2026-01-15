WPL 2026 Points Table: Updated team rankings; Orange, Purple cap standings
WPL 2024 champions and the only undefeated team of WPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, are currently leading the points table leaderboard
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|Ties
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.964
|2
|Mumbai Indians Women
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0.901
|3
|Gujarat Giants Women
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0.105
|4
|Delhi Capitals Women
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-0.833
|5
|UP Warriorz Women
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1.543
|Most Runs – Women’s Premier League 2025/26
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|100
|50
|Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W)
|2026–2026
|3
|3
|165
|74*
|0
|2
|Laura Lee (DC-W)
|2026–2026
|3
|3
|163
|86
|0
|2
|Sophie Devine (GG-W)
|2026–2026
|3
|3
|141
|95
|0
|1
|Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W)
|2026–2026
|3
|3
|134
|65
|0
|1
|Phoebe Litchfield (UPW-W)
|2026–2026
|3
|3
|125
|78
|0
|1
|Laura Wolvaardt (DC-W)
|2026–2026
|3
|3
|111
|77
|0
|1
|Grace Harris (RCB-W)
|2026–2026
|2
|2
|110
|85
|0
|1
|Natasha Carey (MI-W)
|2026–2026
|3
|3
|99
|40
|0
|0
|Meg Lanning (UPW-W)
|2026–2026
|3
|3
|98
|54
|0
|1
|Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W)
|2026–2026
|2
|2
|74
|70
|0
|1
|Most Wickets – Women’s Premier League 2025/26
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|Wkts
|4
|5
|NSS Sharma (DC-W)
|3
|3
|88
|8
|–
|1
|Amelia Kerr (MI-W)
|3
|3
|77
|6
|–
|–
|Nadine de Klerk (RCB-W)
|2
|2
|54
|6
|1
|–
|Natasha Carey (MI-W)
|3
|3
|108
|6
|–
|–
|Sophie Devine (GG-W)
|3
|3
|105
|5
|–
|–
|N Shree Charani (DC-W)
|3
|3
|116
|4
|–
|–
|Shabnim Ismail (MI-W)
|3
|3
|65
|3
|–
|–
|Shafali Verma (DC-W)
|3
|2
|37
|3
|–
|–
|Renuka Singh (GG-W)
|3
|3
|81
|3
|–
|–
|RS Gayakwad (GG-W)
|3
|3
|63
|3
|–
|–
First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 6:28 PM IST