WPL 2026 Points Table: Updated team rankings; Orange, Purple cap standings

With seven matches now done and dusted, the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is almost halfway through its league stage, which will be 20 matches long, and teams have already started calculating their chances of making it to the next round.

The team that leads the race for qualification to the next round are the WPL 2024 champions, who, with two wins in two games and a net run rate of +1.964, are leading the points table. The defending champions Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants both have four points from three matches, but Mumbai outranks Gujarat due to a healthier net run rate.

Three-time finalists Delhi Capitals, who won their first game of the season on Wednesday, are at the number four spot with just two points from three games, while despite having three-time finalist Meg Lanning as skipper, UP Warriorz are still searching for their first win after three matches and are at the bottom of the points table with no points to show. WPL 2026: Points table Position Team Matches Wins Losses Ties No Result Points Net Run Rate 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.964 2 Mumbai Indians Women 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.901 3 Gujarat Giants Women 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.105 4 Delhi Capitals Women 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.833 5 UP Warriorz Women 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.543

WPL 2025 Orange Cap Leaderboard In terms of top run-scorers of the season, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur leads the race with 165 runs to her name in three matches. Delhi Capitals’ Lizelle Lee and Gujarat Giants’ Sophie Devine are second and third on the list with 163 and 141 runs from three matches each, respectively. Most Runs – Women’s Premier League 2025/26 Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS 100 50 Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W) 2026–2026 3 3 165 74* 0 2 Laura Lee (DC-W) 2026–2026 3 3 163 86 0 2 Sophie Devine (GG-W) 2026–2026 3 3 141 95 0 1 Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W) 2026–2026 3 3 134 65 0 1 Phoebe Litchfield (UPW-W) 2026–2026 3 3 125 78 0 1 Laura Wolvaardt (DC-W) 2026–2026 3 3 111 77 0 1 Grace Harris (RCB-W) 2026–2026 2 2 110 85 0 1 Natasha Carey (MI-W) 2026–2026 3 3 99 40 0 0 Meg Lanning (UPW-W) 2026–2026 3 3 98 54 0 1 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 2026–2026 2 2 74 70 0 1