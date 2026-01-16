Women's Premier League 2026: RCB vs GG playing 11, live time, streaming

Hoping to halt a sudden dip in momentum, Gujarat Giants face a stern challenge against table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Friday’s Women’s Premier League clash. Gujarat, who briefly led the standings, slipped to third after a costly defeat to Mumbai Indians, a game marred by poor fielding and missed opportunities.

RCB, in contrast, look increasingly dominant with each outing. Their confidence is sky-high after a ruthless chase against UP Warriorz, powered by skipper Smriti Mandhana, who rediscovered her touch at the top. The presence of explosive batters like Grace Harris and Richa Ghosh has only strengthened their batting depth.

ALSO READ: BCB accepts players' demands; Nazmul removed from financial committee post Gujarat will take encouragement from Kanika Ahuja’s positive knock at No. 3, but the onus will be on senior players Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine and skipper Ashleigh Gardner to step up. An improved bowling and fielding effort is non-negotiable if the Giants are to challenge an in-form RCB unit.

WPL 2026 RCB vs GG: Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (capt), D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

Gujarat Giants playing 11 (probable): Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner (capt), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Ayushi Soni, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

RCB vs GG: Head to head in WPL

Total matches: 6

RCB won: 3

GG won: 3

No result: 0

WPL 2026 RCB vs GG: Full squads

RCB full squad for WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D Hemalatha

GG full squad for WPL 2026: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney (wk), Ashleigh Gardner (capt), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh Thakur, Ayushi Soni, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari

WPL 2026 RCB vs GG: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG be played?

The RCB vs GG WPL 2026 match will be played on Friday, January 16.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG?

The WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

When will the toss for the RCB vs GG WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG be bowled?

The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG in India?

The live telecast of the RCB vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and GG in India?

The live streaming of the RCB vs GG WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.