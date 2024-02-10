Home / Cricket / News / India squad for England Tests 2024: No Kohli; KL, Jadeja subject to fitness

India squad for England Tests 2024: No Kohli; KL, Jadeja subject to fitness

Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were also named in the squad, but their participation is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team.

India cricket team. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Anish Kumar New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 11:28 AM IST
The senior selector committee headed by Ajit Agarkar announced the squad for the remaining three matches of India vs England Test series. Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were also named in the squad, but their participation is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team.

As reported earlier, Virat Kohli was not picked for the remainder of series as he was unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.

The BCCI, in the release, said it respects and supports Kohli's decision. 

Virat Kohli runs against England

India vs England Test series schedule
Matches Time (IST) Date Venue Result
1st Test - started on Jan 25 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad England won by 28 runs
2nd Test - started on Feb 1 Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam India won by 106 runs
3rd Test 09:30:00 Feb 15-19 Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot TBD
4th Test 09:30:00 Feb 23-27 JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi TBD
5th Test 09:30:00 07/03/11 HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala TBD
 

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

