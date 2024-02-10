India squad for England Tests 2024: No Kohli; KL, Jadeja subject to fitness

The senior selector committee headed by Ajit Agarkar announced the squad for the remaining three matches of India vs England Test series. Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were also named in the squad, but their participation is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team.





Check India vs England 3rd Test match details and latest news here As reported earlier, Virat Kohli was not picked for the remainder of series as he was unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.

Virat Kohli runs against England The BCCI, in the release, said it respects and supports Kohli's decision.