India squad for England Tests 2024: No Kohli; KL, Jadeja subject to fitness

Check India vs England 3rd Test match details and latest news here
|India vs England Test series schedule
|Matches
|Time (IST)
|Date
|Venue
|Result
|1st Test
|-
|started on Jan 25
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad
|England won by 28 runs
|2nd Test
|-
|started on Feb 1
|Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|India won by 106 runs
|3rd Test
|09:30:00
|Feb 15-19
|Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
|TBD
|4th Test
|09:30:00
|Feb 23-27
|JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
|TBD
|5th Test
|09:30:00
|07/03/11
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
| TBD