Home / Cricket / News / India squad for South Africa Tests: Pant set to return after injury layoff

India squad for South Africa Tests: Pant set to return after injury layoff

Pant missed India's recent Test series against the West Indies while recovering from the injury he sustained during the fourth Test against England in Manchester.

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 5:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is all set to make his return to India’s Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against South Africa, beginning November 14 in Kolkata. The dynamic left-hander, who has been sidelined since July due to a foot fracture, is expected to replace N Jagadeesan, marking the only change from the previous squad.
 
Pant’s Return After Injury Layoff
 
Pant missed India’s recent Test series against the West Indies while recovering from the injury he sustained during the fourth Test against England in Manchester. However, the 27-year-old has made a strong comeback, proving his match fitness by leading India A to a win over South Africa A in a four-day match at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru. Pant scored a vital 90 in the second innings to help his side chase down 275, reaffirming his readiness for international action. 
 
Squad Updates and Player Availability
 
India’s Test captain Shubman Gill, along with Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Washington Sundar, are currently in Australia for the T20I series. They will join the Test camp once the five-match T20I series concludes on November 8.
Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav has already been released from the T20I squad to participate in India A’s second four-day fixture against South Africa A, starting November 6, as part of his red-ball preparation.
 
Test Schedule and World Test Championship Context
 
The two-Test series begins in Kolkata on November 14, followed by the second Test in Guwahati, which will host a Test match for the first time starting November 22.
India currently sit third in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 61.90% points, while South Africa are placed fifth with 50% after a 1-1 series draw in Pakistan.
 
Pant’s return not only boosts India’s middle order but also strengthens their wicketkeeping department as they aim to climb the WTC table with a strong home performance.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Santner's heroics in vain as West Indies beat New Zealand in 1st T20I

Virat Kohli Turns 37: Records that cement King Kohli's legendary status

NZ vs WI live streaming: Where to watch 1st T20 match in Auckland today?

FIDE World Cup 2025 R2: Indian contingent Game 2 schedule, live streaming

Heaven Premier League: How players, umpires were left stranded in Kashmir

Topics :Rishabh PantIndia vs South AfricaTest CricketICC World Test Championship

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story