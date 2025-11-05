India squad for South Africa Tests: Pant set to return after injury layoff

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is all set to make his return to India’s Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against South Africa, beginning November 14 in Kolkata. The dynamic left-hander, who has been sidelined since July due to a foot fracture, is expected to replace N Jagadeesan, marking the only change from the previous squad.

Pant’s Return After Injury Layoff

Pant missed India’s recent Test series against the West Indies while recovering from the injury he sustained during the fourth Test against England in Manchester. However, the 27-year-old has made a strong comeback, proving his match fitness by leading India A to a win over South Africa A in a four-day match at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru. Pant scored a vital 90 in the second innings to help his side chase down 275, reaffirming his readiness for international action.

Squad Updates and Player Availability

India’s Test captain Shubman Gill, along with Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Washington Sundar, are currently in Australia for the T20I series. They will join the Test camp once the five-match T20I series concludes on November 8.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav has already been released from the T20I squad to participate in India A’s second four-day fixture against South Africa A, starting November 6, as part of his red-ball preparation.

Test Schedule and World Test Championship Context

The two-Test series begins in Kolkata on November 14, followed by the second Test in Guwahati, which will host a Test match for the first time starting November 22.