Virat Kohli Turns 37: Records that cement King Kohli's legendary status

On November 5, 2025, as cricket fans across the globe celebrate the 37th birthday of Virat Kohli, the man widely regarded as one of the greatest batters of his generation. Known as “King Kohli,” he has set standards in international cricket that few can match. From his fearless approach while chasing targets to his unmatched consistency across formats, Kohli’s journey has been nothing short of phenomenal. As he adds another year to his illustrious career, it’s the perfect time to revisit the records that cement his legacy as a class-apart player of his era.

Fastest to Key ODI Milestones

Virat Kohli is the only batter in history to reach 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, and 12,000 runs in ODIs faster than anyone else. His ability to score runs at an unprecedented pace reflects his hunger, discipline, and mastery over all conditions, making him one of cricket’s most prolific run-makers. Most ODI Centuries by an Indian With 50 ODI hundreds to his name, Kohli surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 49, solidifying his place as India’s premier ODI batter. His knack for converting starts into big scores consistently has defined modern-day limited-overs batting. Most Runs in T20 Internationals

Kohli became the first batter to cross 4,000 T20I runs, demonstrating his adaptability in the shortest format. His combination of timing, power, and consistency has made him a nightmare for bowlers worldwide. Highest Run-Scorer in IPL History ALSO READ: NZ vs WI live streaming: Where to watch 1st T20 match in Auckland today? Across two decades of IPL action, Kohli remains the only player with over 7,000 runs, setting the benchmark for excellence in franchise cricket. His dominance in Indian Premier League batting charts has inspired countless young cricketers. Most Player of the Series Awards in T20Is

Known for stepping up when it matters most, Kohli has claimed the most Player of the Series awards in T20Is. His performances consistently tilt matches in India’s favor, showcasing his ability to impact games single-handedly. Fastest to 25,000 International Runs Virat achieved the milestone of 25,000 international runs faster than legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Brian Lara. His relentless pursuit of runs across formats reflects his supreme skill, focus, and work ethic. 3,000+ Runs in T20 World Cup and ICC WTC Cycle Combined Kohli remains the only player to amass over 3,000 runs across T20 World Cups and the ICC World Test Championship cycle combined. This record underlines his ability to perform consistently at the highest level in both T20s and Test cricket.

Most Centuries While Chasing in ODIs Known as the “Chase Master,” Kohli holds the record for the most centuries while batting second in ODIs. His fearlessness while pursuing targets has rewritten the blueprint for chasing in limited-overs cricket. Only Player to Average 50+ in All Formats Simultaneously Kohli’s dominance isn’t restricted to a single format. He remains the only player to maintain a batting average of 50+ in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is at the same time, a testament to his extraordinary all-format consistency. Most International Hundreds Among Active Players Among active cricketers, Kohli has the highest number of international hundreds, placing him second overall in cricket history. His record of sustained excellence over more than a decade sets him apart as a player of remarkable skill and determination.