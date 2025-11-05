Santner's heroics in vain as West Indies beat New Zealand in 1st T20I

Mitchell Santner’s blistering unbeaten 55 off just 28 balls went in vain as West Indies held their nerve to clinch a thrilling seven-run win over New Zealand in the first T20I at Eden Park, Auckland. Chasing 165 for victory, the Kiwis faltered despite Santner’s late fireworks, finishing at 157 for 9 in their 20 overs. Earlier, skipper Shai Hope anchored the West Indies innings with a composed 53, while Rovman Powell’s quickfire 33 powered the visitors to 164 for 6 — a total just enough to edge past the hosts in a tense contest.

Hope leads WI charge

Opting to bat first, West Indies recovered from early jolts as Shai Hope produced a captain’s knock, striking four boundaries and three sixes in his 39-ball 53. He was well supported by Roston Chase (28 off 27) and Powell (33 off 23), who combined for crucial middle-order partnerships to push the score past 160. Jacob Duffy (2/19) and Zakary Foulkes (2/35) were New Zealand’s best bowlers, maintaining pressure in the powerplay and death overs.

Seales and Chase derail NZ chase

New Zealand began their chase confidently, with Tim Robinson (27) and Devon Conway (13) putting on a brisk opening stand. However, Jayden Seales (3/32) and Roston Chase (3/26) triggered a collapse as the hosts slipped from 48 for 1 to 107 for 9. Only captain Santner offered resistance with a stunning counterattack, smashing eight fours and two sixes to keep hopes alive till the end.