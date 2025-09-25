India squad for West Indies Tests: Nair dropped, no place for Sarfaraz

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s return and Devdutt Padikkal’s recall headlined the 15-member Indian squad announced on Thursday for the two-Test home series against the West Indies beginning in Ahmedabad on October 2. While skipper Shubman Gill will lead the side, Ravindra Jadeja has been appointed vice-captain in the continued absence of Rishabh Pant.

The announcement by the BCCI’s Senior Men’s Selection Committee carried a mix of reassurance and disappointment. It provided another chance for some, while leaving others with unanswered questions about their future in India’s Test set-up.

Who is in?

Bumrah, who featured in only three Tests during the England series due to workload management, has made himself available for the full West Indies series. His presence is expected to bolster India’s pace attack, complemented by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Padikkal, who last represented India in the home series against England, was recalled after the selectors decided to move past Karun Nair. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar noted that the Karnataka batter’s current form made him a better fit. “Padikkal has been in great form and was part of the team previously. We expected more from Karun Nair, but consistency is critical,” Agarkar said. Tamil Nadu’s N Jagadeesan earned a Test berth as a reserve wicket-keeper, joining Dhruv Jurel, who is expected to don the gloves in Pant’s absence. Young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar add further depth to the middle order.

Who is out? Karun Nair’s omission was expected after his struggles in England, where he failed to leave an impact. “It cannot be just one innings that counts. Unfortunately, we cannot offer 15-20 chances to everyone,” Agarkar explained while justifying the decision. Another major absentee is Sarfaraz Khan. The Mumbai batter, overlooked for the Australia series and ignored again for England, finds himself once more outside the Test squad. His omission continues a frustrating wait despite strong domestic performances. Pacer Akash Deep also failed to find a place in the squad despite Prasidh Krishna getting concussed in the ongoing four-day match between India A and Australia A in Lucknow. Meanwhile, India swashbuckling wicket-keeper and batter Rishabh Pant, who was vice captain during England tour, is yet to attain fitness. In his absence, senior all-rounder Jadeja named India vice-captain.

Why Axar Patel was picked The inclusion of Axar Patel was driven by conditions and balance. Agarkar underlined that the selectors opted against carrying a third specialist opener, instead choosing an additional spin all-rounder. Axar, with his lower-order batting ability and left-arm spin, fits the requirement for a home series where spin-friendly pitches are anticipated. No place for Manav Suthar Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, widely tipped for a maiden call-up after strong domestic performances, has been asked to wait. The selectors felt his opportunity would come, but with Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar already part of the squad, there was little room for another left-arm option.

Why Abhimanyu Easwaran missed out The selectors also closed the door on Abhimanyu Easwaran for this series. Despite being part of the squads for both Australia and England tours, he was left out after the decision to not carry three openers. “We cannot afford three openers in a home series. Easwaran was the unfortunate one to miss out,” Agarkar clarified. Full squad Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.