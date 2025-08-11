India T20 squad: Surya, Pandya to face fitness tests ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is scheduled to undergo a routine fitness assessment at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on August 11 and 12, just days before India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025 is expected to be finalized, according to reports.

Pandya, who has been intensively training in Mumbai since mid-July, played a crucial role in India's triumphs at both the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. At 31, he remains a key component of India’s white-ball setup, with the team heavily relying on his all-round abilities going into the continental tournament, which begins on September 9.

Prior to Pandya's assessment, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer completed his own fitness evaluation between July 27 and 29. Iyer, who led Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final, a year after guiding KKR to their third title, has not featured in a T20I since December 2023. His selection for the Asia Cup remains uncertain, but his leadership and experience could weigh in his favour. Meanwhile, T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav continues his recovery from a sports hernia surgery performed in June in Munich. Although not yet fully fit, Surya has resumed light training and batting practice at the NCA. He is expected to remain under medical supervision for another week to complete his rehabilitation.