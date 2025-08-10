Rohit-Kohli ODI future: Will the Australia tour be their farewell series?

As India are still in the middle of enjoying the afterglow of a valiant Test series over England, attention has quietly turned from bat and ball to boardroom deliberations. The futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, titans of India’s white-ball revolution, are reportedly under serious discussion. A recent report from has stirred speculation that the upcoming ODI tour of Australia in October could serve as the final act for both icons in the 50-over format.

For over a decade, Kohli and Rohit have been inseparable from Indian cricket's white-ball success. With over 25,000 ODI runs between them, their legacy is sealed. However, after jointly stepping away from T20Is following India's triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup and more recently retiring from Test cricket earlier this year, questions now loom over their ODI futures.

Virat, Rohit set for farewell tour? According to the report, the three-match series in Australia, scheduled to begin on October 19 in Perth, could be more than just another bilateral contest. It may become an emotional farewell tour, subtly closing the curtain on a generation-defining era. Matches in Adelaide and Sydney will follow, potentially marking their final outings in the Indian jersey. What makes this moment more pressing is the condition reportedly being discussed behind the scenes. If Kohli and Rohit intend to continue until the 2027 World Cup, selectors want a firm commitment to the domestic calendar, starting with participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy later this year. The reasoning given echoes recent precedent too. While red-ball hopefuls had to prove their mettle in the Ranji Trophy before India’s England tour earlier in 2025. For Kohli and Rohit, however, such a demand could signal the tipping point toward retirement. Selectors looking at the future