Home / Cricket / News / Rohit-Kohli ODI future: Will the Australia tour be their farewell series?

Rohit-Kohli ODI future: Will the Australia tour be their farewell series?

A recent report from has stirred speculation that the upcoming ODI tour of Australia in October could serve as the final act for both icons in the 50-over format.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 5:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As India are still in the middle of enjoying the afterglow of a valiant Test series over England, attention has quietly turned from bat and ball to boardroom deliberations. The futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, titans of India’s white-ball revolution, are reportedly under serious discussion.  A recent report from has stirred speculation that the upcoming ODI tour of Australia in October could serve as the final act for both icons in the 50-over format.
 
For over a decade, Kohli and Rohit have been inseparable from Indian cricket’s white-ball success. With over 25,000 ODI runs between them, their legacy is sealed. However, after jointly stepping away from T20Is following India’s triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup and more recently retiring from Test cricket earlier this year, questions now loom over their ODI futures. 
  Virat, Rohit set for farewell tour?  
According to the report, the three-match series in Australia, scheduled to begin on October 19 in Perth, could be more than just another bilateral contest. It may become an emotional farewell tour, subtly closing the curtain on a generation-defining era. Matches in Adelaide and Sydney will follow, potentially marking their final outings in the Indian jersey. 
 
What makes this moment more pressing is the condition reportedly being discussed behind the scenes. If Kohli and Rohit intend to continue until the 2027 World Cup, selectors want a firm commitment to the domestic calendar, starting with participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy later this year.  The reasoning given echoes recent precedent too. While red-ball hopefuls had to prove their mettle in the Ranji Trophy before India’s England tour earlier in 2025. For Kohli and Rohit, however, such a demand could signal the tipping point toward retirement.  Selectors looking at the future
 
Meanwhile, the selectors are already laying the groundwork for the future. With a wealth of young talent emerging across domestic and IPL circuits, the roadmap to the 2027 World Cup involves nurturing a new core. The focus has clearly shifted to long-term planning, even if it means bidding farewell to the stalwarts who shaped Indian cricket's modern identity.
 
Having chosen their moments of exit from T20Is and Tests, Kohli and Rohit may now be preparing for one last bow in ODIs. Whether Australia becomes their final destination in international cricket remains to be seen, but the signs point toward a poignant goodbye.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Australia vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: SA on top with 3 wickets; Brevis departs

Tim David gets to 5,500 T20 runs, steals show against South Africa

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20 playing 11, live toss time, and streaming

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI playing 11, live toss time, and streaming

Australia vs South Africa ODI and T20 full schedule, squads, live streaming

Topics :Rohit SharmaVirat KohliIndia cricket team

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story