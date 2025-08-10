Home / Cricket / News / Rohit, Kohli should continue in ODIs if they perform: Sourav Ganguly

Rohit, Kohli should continue in ODIs if they perform: Sourav Ganguly

Reacting to media reports suggesting that the upcoming ODI series in Australia could be the last for the celebrated duo, Ganguly said he was not aware of any such development.

Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly
Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 10:15 PM IST
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Sunday feels Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should continue playing ODIs as long as they are performing, given their "phenomenal" record in the fifty-overs format.



"I'm not aware of this, can't comment on this, he remarked when asked about the speculation.

Ganguly however stressed that performance should be the deciding factor in prolonging their careers.

"It's difficult to say. Whoever does well will play. If they do well, they should continue. Kohli's one-day record is phenomenal, even Rohit Sharma's. Both of them are phenomenal in white-ball cricket, he said during AWL Agri Business Ltd Event.

According to reports, the tour of Australia in October could mark the final ODI appearances for the two Indian greats Kohli and Rohit, who have already played their last in T20Is and Tests.

The duo have so far remained non-committal on whether they are targeting the 2027 World Cup. 

India's ODI tour of Australia begins on October 19, with matches scheduled in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney, followed by three home ODIs against South Africa in December.

The 2026 calendar features ODI series against New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, the West Indies, and another contest against New Zealand.

On the upcoming T20 Asia Cup in Dubai from September 9, Ganguly said the Indian team woulb be the favourties, coming off a much-needed break after the gruelling five Tests in England.

They are in the middle of a break. After the IPL, they played five Tests and now they will play the Asia Cup from September 9.

"India are very strong, and if they are strong in red-ball cricket, they are even stronger in white-ball cricket. So, in my opinion, India are favourites, and beating them on those good Dubai wickets will be very tough.

Asked about Shubman Gill's prospects as Test captain, Ganguly was in all praise for the young Indian Test skipper: He's India's Test captain, and his future is full of promise, he said.

Ganguly further said he's all set for a second inning in cricket administration and would file nomination.

"If members wish, will file nomination (for CAB president's post), added the former BCCI president, who was CAB president from mid-2015 to October 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

