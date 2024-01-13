India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

India will take on Afghanistan in the second T20 international of the three-match series on Sunday, January 14, 2023, at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. With a 1-0 lead in their favour, the Indian team would look to secure the series by winning the second game as well. Afghanistan on the other hand, would be looking to make a comeback and win this match to take the series to the decider.

Virat Kohli will be back for the Indian team and he will most likely replace Tilak Varma at the top. If fit, Yashasvi Jaiswal could also be back and open with Rohit Sharma at the top as was indicated by Rahul Dravid in the pre-series press conference.

Other than that, Avesh Khan could also play at his home ground as either Ravi Bishnoir or Washington Sundar could be rested. Even both of them could be rested to make way for Kuldeep Yadav as well.

2nd T20: India vs Afghanistan playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill/ Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar/ Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi/ Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan Playing 11 probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

India vs Afghanistan head-to-head in T20s

Total Matches played: 6

India won: 5

Afghanistan won: 0

No result: 1

Squads

India squad for T20 series

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Afghanistan squad for T20 series

Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 begin?

India will take on Afghanistan in the 2nd T20 on January 14.

What is the venue of the IND vs AFG 2nd T20?

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association’s Holkar Stadium in Indore will host India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20.

At what time, the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 live toss will take place in Indore?

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 live toss will take place in Indore at 6:30 PM IST.

At what time, IND vs AFG 2nd T20 will begin in Mohali?

The live match time of India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 is 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the IND vs AFG 2nd T20 match?

The live telecast of India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20?

Jo Cinemas will provide the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan T20 match in India.