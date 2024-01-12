Home / Cricket / News / Suspended SLC hopeful of reinstatement after ICC CEO Allardice's visit

Suspended SLC hopeful of reinstatement after ICC CEO Allardice's visit

Allardice will now submit his findings to the ICC board which is due to meet in March and the suspension of Sri Lanka is likely to be on the agenda among other things

Sri Lanka cricket team. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Colombo

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is hopeful that its international suspension will be revoked in March after ICC CEO Jeff Allardice recently held "constructive" discussions with the country's president Ranil Wickremesinghe and sports minister Harin Fernando.

The ICC had suspended Sri Lanka in November last year citing political interference in its functioning, and subsequently the U-19 World Cup scheduled here was also shifted to South Africa.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

After his meeting with Allardice, Fernando posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he had a "constructive discussion and a way forward for SLC."
 


Allardice will now submit his findings to the ICC board which is due to meet in March and the suspension of Sri Lanka is likely to be on the agenda among other things.

In fact, this was the second time an ICC official visited the island nation to ascertain the level of political intrusion into cricket administration in the country.

Imran Khwaja, the ICC Deputy Chair, had paid a visit to the country around June last year to study the turbulent cricketing scenario here.

In November last year, Fernando's predecessor Roshan Ranasinghe had wanted to replace the entire SLC board with an interim committee headed by former captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

However, the move was stayed by the country's court of appeal.

The ICC subsequently suspended SLC, a decision that had the support of some Lankan officials.

Ranasinghe was eventually removed from his position, which revived hopes of the suspension being revoked in the next ICC board meeting.

Also Read

World Cup 2023: ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect

World Cup 2023: Mendis hopes ICC suspension won't affect cricket in Lanka

Sri Lanka govt sacked cricket board; Ranatunga named interim panel chief

ICC Awards 2023: Kohli, Jadeja, Cummins nominated for cricketer of the year

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

IND vs AFG: Shivam Dube credits MS Dhoni for his batting transformation

IND vs AFG: When it happens you feel frustrated - Rohit on mix up with Gill

Clive Lloyd calls for more Test cricket, prefers minimum three-match series

IND vs ENG Tests: Tom Hartley ready, knows England have taken 'bit of punt'

Future opener to mental fatigue: Curious case of Kishan's place in India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Sri Lanka cricket teamInternational Cricket Council

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story