India vs Australia 1st ODI: Perth pitch report, key stadium stats

Shubman Gill-led Team India and Mitchell Marsh-led Team Australia are set to renew their ODI rivalry starting Sunday, October 19, when the two sides face each other in the first of the three-match ODI series at Optus Stadium in Perth. In their last two meetings in this format, Australia beat India to lift the ICC World Cup 2023, while India beat Australia to knock them out in the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (India were eventual winners). So the stakes cannot be higher.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 1st ODI playing 11, live toss time and live streaming The clash is also important as Shubman Gill will be leading the Men in Blue for the first time since replacing Rohit Sharma as full-time ODI skipper earlier this month. This means that, for the first time in a decade, the two Indian batting stalwarts—Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli—will both be playing in the team purely as players. With the series just three matches long, every game becomes decisive. So before the two cricketing giants clash in the first ODI, let’s take a look at how the Perth Stadium wicket is expected to behave for the match and also some key stats of the venue.

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Perth Cricket Stadium pitch report Optus Stadium in Perth has hosted only three ODIs, with teams chasing winning twice. The surface is known to favour fast bowlers, offering sharp pace and bounce that can trouble batters early on. With an average first-innings score of 183 and the highest chase being 153, batters will need patience and proper shot selection before attempting aggressive strokes on this challenging wicket. India vs Australia: Head-to-head stats in ODIs in Perth The first ODI between India and Australia on Sunday will be the first time these two teams will clash in an ODI match at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

Recent ODI match at Perth Stadium The last men’s ODI at Perth Stadium was played on November 10, 2024, between Australia and Pakistan. Australia batted first but were bundled out for just 140. In reply, Pakistan chased down the total with eight wickets to spare in just 26.5 overs. Perth Stadium key ODI stats The Perth Stadium has hosted six One-Day Internationals so far (including men’s and women’s), with teams bowling first enjoying a clear advantage, having won five of those matches. Only once has a side managed to secure victory while batting first. The average first-innings score at the venue stands at 172, while teams chasing have averaged 171—reflecting a fairly balanced surface that tends to favour bowlers early on before easing out.