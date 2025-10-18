Home / Cricket / News / Afghanistan cricket team pulls out of tri-series in PAK after fatal attack

Afghanistan cricket team pulls out of tri-series in PAK after fatal attack

The tournament, which was set to feature Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka, was scheduled to be played from November 17 to 29 in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 12:26 PM IST
Afghanistan has officially withdrawn from the upcoming tri-nation T20I series in Pakistan following a deadly cross-border attack that claimed the lives of three local cricketers in the Urgun district.
 
Local Cricketers Among Victims of Attack
 
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed that three cricketers were among several people killed while returning from a friendly match in Sharana, the capital of Paktika province.
 
Calling the incident a huge loss to the country’s sports community, the ACB described it as a tragic event. As a mark of respect to the victims, the board decided to withdraw from the series. 
 
Missed Milestone in Cricketing Ties
 
This would have been the second tri-series between Pakistan and Afghanistan this year, but the first to be held on Pakistani soil. Afghanistan and Pakistan were set to face each other twice during the tournament, on November 17 and November 23.
 
Afghanistan has previously played in Pakistan during regional tournaments, but direct bilateral series on Pakistani grounds have been rare.
 
Uncertainty Following Withdrawal
 
The Pakistan Cricket Board has not yet issued an official response to Afghanistan’s decision to withdraw. The development comes at a time when political tensions between the two nations are already heightened, making the series’ cancellation both sensitive and significant.
 
The withdrawal not only affects the tournament schedule but also underscores the ongoing challenges in organizing international cricket amid regional instability.

Topics :Afghanistan cricket teamPakistan cricket team

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

