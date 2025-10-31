Home / Cricket / News / India vs Australia 2nd T20: Melbourne pitch report, key stadium stats

The venue has seen some high-scoring encounters, with the most recent T20I between India and Australia played here in 2016, when India posted 184 batting first.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 11:36 AM IST
Suryakumar Yadav’s India faces Mitchell Marsh’s Australia in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. The opening match in Canberra was washed out, but India can take some positives, as Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, who have struggled for runs in this format, looked in fluent touch.
 
For Australia, during the 9.4 overs they bowled in Canberra, Josh Hazlewood stood out, while the rest of the attack showed vulnerabilities once the batters accelerated. Both teams will be eager in Melbourne for a full contest, aiming to test their skills thoroughly in favorable conditions.
 
India vs Australia 2nd T20: Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch report
 
The Melbourne Cricket Ground usually offers assistance to bowlers rather than being a completely flat pitch. Its expansive square boundaries favor bowlers, particularly fast bowlers who can exploit a good length and generate pressure. In T20Is at the MCG, teams batting first average a score of 141, highlighting that big totals are not guaranteed. Chasing sides have generally had the upper hand, winning 11 out of 19 matches, including four of the last five encounters. Overall, the MCG rewards disciplined bowling while still allowing skilled batters to make an impact.
 
India vs Australia: Head-to-head stats in T20Is in Melbourne
 
In the recent T20I series between India and Australia at Melbourne, three matches have been played with mixed results. Out of the three contests, one match ended with no result, likely due to rain or other interruptions, leaving both teams without a win in that game. India managed to secure victory in one of the T20Is, showcasing their ability to perform under pressure and adapt to the conditions at the Melbourne venue. Australia also won one match, highlighting the competitive nature of the series and the closely matched strengths of both sides. Overall, the series has been balanced, with each team winning once and one match ending inconclusively.
 
Recent T20I match at the MCG
 
The most recent T20I match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground came back in November 2022 when Pakistan faced England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022.England won the match by 5 wickets chasing down a modest total of 137 on the night. 
Highest totals at Melbourne Cricket Ground in T20 Internationals
  		 
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result
India 186/5 20 9.3 1 v Zimbabwe Melbourne won
India 184/3 20 9.2 1 v Australia Melbourne won
Australia 182/9 20 9.1 1 v South Africa Melbourne won
Sri Lanka 172/5 20 8.6 2 v Australia Melbourne won
Australia 168/6 20 8.4 1 v Sri Lanka Melbourne lost
Sri Lanka 161/4 20 8.05 1 v Australia Melbourne won
India 160/6 20 8 2 v Pakistan Melbourne won
Pakistan 159/8 20 7.95 1 v India Melbourne lost
Ireland 157 19.2 8.12 1 v England Melbourne won
Australia 157/8 20 7.85 2 v India Melbourne lost
Sri Lanka 155/5 19.5 7.81 2 v Australia Melbourne won
Australia 154/6 20 7.7 1 v Sri Lanka Melbourne lost
Australia 147/7 20 7.35 1 v England Melbourne won
 
MCG key T20I stats
 
The Melbourne Cricket Ground has hosted 19 T20I matches, producing some memorable performances. Teams batting first have won 7 matches, while chasing sides have been more successful with 11 victories; one match ended with no result. The first T20I here was played on 1 February 2008, and the most recent on 13 November 2022. Winning the toss has offered a slight advantage, with 10 wins (45.45%), compared to 8 wins (36.36%) when losing it. The highest individual score at the venue is 89 by D. A. Warner of Australia on 11 January 2009. Best bowling figures are 4/30 by J. R. Hazlewood on 31 January 2014. The ground’s highest team total is 186/5 versus Zimbabwe, while the lowest is 74 against Australia. The highest successful chase recorded is 172/5 by Sri Lanka against Australia on 17 February 2017.
 

Topics :India vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket team

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

