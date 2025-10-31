India vs Australia 2nd T20: Melbourne pitch report, key stadium stats

Suryakumar Yadav’s India faces Mitchell Marsh’s Australia in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. The opening match in Canberra was washed out, but India can take some positives, as Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, who have struggled for runs in this format, looked in fluent touch.

For Australia, during the 9.4 overs they bowled in Canberra, Josh Hazlewood stood out, while the rest of the attack showed vulnerabilities once the batters accelerated. Both teams will be eager in Melbourne for a full contest, aiming to test their skills thoroughly in favorable conditions.

India vs Australia 2nd T20: Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch report ALSO READ: India vs Australia 2nd T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings The Melbourne Cricket Ground usually offers assistance to bowlers rather than being a completely flat pitch. Its expansive square boundaries favor bowlers, particularly fast bowlers who can exploit a good length and generate pressure. In T20Is at the MCG, teams batting first average a score of 141, highlighting that big totals are not guaranteed. Chasing sides have generally had the upper hand, winning 11 out of 19 matches, including four of the last five encounters. The venue has seen some high-scoring encounters, with the most recent T20I between India and Australia played here in 2016, when India posted 184 batting first. Overall, the MCG rewards disciplined bowling while still allowing skilled batters to make an impact.

India vs Australia: Head-to-head stats in T20Is in Melbourne In the recent T20I series between India and Australia at Melbourne, three matches have been played with mixed results. Out of the three contests, one match ended with no result, likely due to rain or other interruptions, leaving both teams without a win in that game. India managed to secure victory in one of the T20Is, showcasing their ability to perform under pressure and adapt to the conditions at the Melbourne venue. Australia also won one match, highlighting the competitive nature of the series and the closely matched strengths of both sides. Overall, the series has been balanced, with each team winning once and one match ending inconclusively.

Recent T20I match at the MCG Highest totals at Melbourne Cricket Ground in T20 Internationals Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result India 186/5 20 9.3 1 v Zimbabwe Melbourne won India 184/3 20 9.2 1 v Australia Melbourne won Australia 182/9 20 9.1 1 v South Africa Melbourne won Sri Lanka 172/5 20 8.6 2 v Australia Melbourne won Australia 168/6 20 8.4 1 v Sri Lanka Melbourne lost Sri Lanka 161/4 20 8.05 1 v Australia Melbourne won India 160/6 20 8 2 v Pakistan Melbourne won Pakistan 159/8 20 7.95 1 v India Melbourne lost Ireland 157 19.2 8.12 1 v England Melbourne won Australia 157/8 20 7.85 2 v India Melbourne lost Sri Lanka 155/5 19.5 7.81 2 v Australia Melbourne won Australia 154/6 20 7.7 1 v Sri Lanka Melbourne lost Australia 147/7 20 7.35 1 v England Melbourne won The most recent T20I match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground came back in November 2022 when Pakistan faced England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022.England won the match by 5 wickets chasing down a modest total of 137 on the night.