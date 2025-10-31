India vs Australia 2nd T20: Melbourne pitch report, key stadium stats
Suryakumar Yadav’s India faces Mitchell Marsh’s Australia in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. The opening match in Canberra was washed out, but India can take some positives, as Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, who have struggled for runs in this format, looked in fluent touch.
For Australia, during the 9.4 overs they bowled in Canberra, Josh Hazlewood stood out, while the rest of the attack showed vulnerabilities once the batters accelerated. Both teams will be eager in Melbourne for a full contest, aiming to test their skills thoroughly in favorable conditions.
India vs Australia 2nd T20: Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch report
The Melbourne Cricket Ground usually offers assistance to bowlers rather than being a completely flat pitch. Its expansive square boundaries favor bowlers, particularly fast bowlers who can exploit a good length and generate pressure. In T20Is at the MCG, teams batting first average a score of 141, highlighting that big totals are not guaranteed. Chasing sides have generally had the upper hand, winning 11 out of 19 matches, including four of the last five encounters.
The venue has seen some high-scoring encounters, with the most recent T20I between India and Australia played here in 2016, when India posted 184 batting first. Overall, the MCG rewards disciplined bowling while still allowing skilled batters to make an impact.
India vs Australia: Head-to-head stats in T20Is in Melbourne
In the recent T20I series between India and Australia at Melbourne, three matches have been played with mixed results. Out of the three contests, one match ended with no result, likely due to rain or other interruptions, leaving both teams without a win in that game. India managed to secure victory in one of the T20Is, showcasing their ability to perform under pressure and adapt to the conditions at the Melbourne venue. Australia also won one match, highlighting the competitive nature of the series and the closely matched strengths of both sides. Overall, the series has been balanced, with each team winning once and one match ending inconclusively.
Recent T20I match at the MCG
The most recent T20I match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground came back in November 2022 when Pakistan faced England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022.England won the match by 5 wickets chasing down a modest total of 137 on the night.
Highest totals at Melbourne Cricket Ground in T20 Internationals
| Team
| Score
| Overs
| RR
| Inns
| Opposition
| Ground
| Result
| India
| 186/5
| 20
| 9.3
| 1
| v Zimbabwe
| Melbourne
| won
| India
| 184/3
| 20
| 9.2
| 1
| v Australia
| Melbourne
| won
| Australia
| 182/9
| 20
| 9.1
| 1
| v South Africa
| Melbourne
| won
| Sri Lanka
| 172/5
| 20
| 8.6
| 2
| v Australia
| Melbourne
| won
| Australia
| 168/6
| 20
| 8.4
| 1
| v Sri Lanka
| Melbourne
| lost
| Sri Lanka
| 161/4
| 20
| 8.05
| 1
| v Australia
| Melbourne
| won
| India
| 160/6
| 20
| 8
| 2
| v Pakistan
| Melbourne
| won
| Pakistan
| 159/8
| 20
| 7.95
| 1
| v India
| Melbourne
| lost
| Ireland
| 157
| 19.2
| 8.12
| 1
| v England
| Melbourne
| won
| Australia
| 157/8
| 20
| 7.85
| 2
| v India
| Melbourne
| lost
| Sri Lanka
| 155/5
| 19.5
| 7.81
| 2
| v Australia
| Melbourne
| won
| Australia
| 154/6
| 20
| 7.7
| 1
| v Sri Lanka
| Melbourne
| lost
| Australia
| 147/7
| 20
| 7.35
| 1
| v England
| Melbourne
| won
MCG key T20I stats
The Melbourne Cricket Ground has hosted 19 T20I matches, producing some memorable performances. Teams batting first have won 7 matches, while chasing sides have been more successful with 11 victories; one match ended with no result. The first T20I here was played on 1 February 2008, and the most recent on 13 November 2022. Winning the toss has offered a slight advantage, with 10 wins (45.45%), compared to 8 wins (36.36%) when losing it. The highest individual score at the venue is 89 by D. A. Warner of Australia on 11 January 2009. Best bowling figures are 4/30 by J. R. Hazlewood on 31 January 2014. The ground’s highest team total is 186/5 versus Zimbabwe, while the lowest is 74 against Australia. The highest successful chase recorded is 172/5 by Sri Lanka against Australia on 17 February 2017.
