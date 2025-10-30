Abhishek Nayar named new Kolkata Knight Riders head coach ahead of IPL 2026

In a significant development for the Indian Premier League (IPL), Abhishek Nayar has been announced as the new head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The former India all-rounder replaces Chandrakant Pandit, who led the team for three seasons, including their title-winning campaign in 2024. This marks a new phase for the franchise, which continues its trend of appointing Indian coaches to lead the side.

A Familiar Face Returns to the Helm

Nayar, 42, has been closely associated with the Knight Riders setup since 2018, serving as a key member of the support staff. His influence has been instrumental in developing players both technically and mentally. Although his involvement in the 2025 season was reduced due to national commitments, Nayar’s deep understanding of the team dynamics made him a natural choice for the top job.

ALSO READ: IND vs SA: Here's why Guwahati Test to have Tea break before Lunch Earlier this year, he also took charge as the head coach of the UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League, further broadening his coaching credentials. Backed by the Management KKR CEO Venky Mysore expressed full confidence in Nayar’s elevation, saying, “Abhishek has been an integral part of the Knight Riders family for years. His insight into player management and his modern approach to coaching make him the ideal leader for this next phase. We’re excited to see him guide the team forward.” A Modern, Player-Centric Coach