India vs Australia 5th T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

India vs Australia Playing 11: India might give Washington Sundar a game ahead of the South Africa tour as he has been preferred over Axar Patel in the squad

India vs Australia 5th T20 International Playing 11 and other details. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 7:00 PM IST
India, joyous after taking an unassailable 3-1 lead with the victory in the fourth T20I at Raipur, would be looking to make changes in the playing 11 in the fifth and final T20 international of the five-match series. The match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru could witness Washington Sundar making an entry into the Indian playing 11. Apart from him, Avesh Khan and Tilak Varma might get an extra preparatory game as well. 

For Australia, it would be yet another opportunity to give some of their players a chance to express themselves and leave the Indian shores with yet another victory, which could act as a morale booster. 

5th T20: India vs Australia Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma/Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/ Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna/Avesh Khan.

Australia Playing 11 probable: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Wade(w/c), Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson/Ben Dwarshuis, Jason Behrendoff.

India vs Australia head-to-head T20s

India and Australia have played 30 T20 International matches against each other. Out of the 30 matches, India emerged victorious on 18 occasions, while one game ended without a result.

Total matches played: 30
India won: 18
Australia won: 11
No result: 1

India T20 squad vs Australia

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

Australia squad vs India T20s:

Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson.

India vs Australia T20Is: IND vs AUS 5th T20 live match time, telecast and streaming details

When will India vs Australia 5th T20 take place?

The Australia vs India 5th T20 will take place on December 3, Sunday.

What is the venue of the AUS vs IND 5th T20?

The India vs Australia 5th T20 venue is M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the India vs Australia live toss take place in Bengaluru as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The AUS vs IND live toss for the 5th T20 will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of India vs Australia 5th T20 according to Indian Standard Time?

The 5th T20 between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs AUS 5th T20?

Sports 18 will live broadcast the India vs Australia 5th T20 in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS 5th T20 in India for free?

Jio Cinema will livestream stream the India vs Australia 5th T20 in India for free.

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 6:59 PM IST

