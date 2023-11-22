IPL 2024: Lucknow swaps Avesh Khan for Padikkal ahead of auction on Dec 19

Ahead of IPL 2024 players' auction, Lucknow Super Giants have strengthened their batting line-up by trading pacer Avesh Khan to Rajasthan Royals and, in return, got Devdutt Padikkal's services.



Both Lucknow and Rajasthan confirmed the news by welcoming the players on their respective X handles.





Check latest news on IPL 2024 BCCI has set November 26 as the deadline to release the retained players' list names. Till November 26, the franchisees are also allowed to trade players between them.

Lucknow Super Giants bought Avesh Khan for Rs 10 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, while Rajasthan's Padikkal has a salary purse of Rs 7.75 crore. Both players were retained by their respective IPL teams in the 2023 season.

Avesh Khan IPL stats

Avesh Khan IPL bowling stats YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W Career 47 1006 1448 55 4/24 26.33 8.64 18.29 1 0 2023 (LSG) 9 174 283 8 3/25 35.38 9.76 21.75 0 0 2022 (LSG) 13 286 416 18 4/24 23.11 8.73 15.89 1 0 2021 (DC) 16 366 450 24 3/13 18.75 7.37 15.25 0 0 *stats: IPL official website









Devdutt Padikkal moves to LSG and we wish him the best for his new chapter. Trade Alert: Right-arm quick Avesh Khan will now #HallaBol in Pink!Devdutt Padikkal moves to LSG and we wish him the best for his new chapter. pic.twitter.com/ZiTzxB5f8o November 22, 2023

Devdutt Padikkal IPL stats *stats: IPL official website

Devdutt Padikkal IPL batting stats YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT Career 57 2 1521 101* 27.65 1213 125.39 1 9 166 42 24 2023 (RR) 11 1 261 52 26.1 200 130.5 0 2 31 6 4 2022 (RR) 17 0 376 54 22.12 306 122.88 0 1 40 14 5 2021 (RCB) 14 1 411 101* 31.61 328 125.3 1 1 44 14 7 2020 (RCB) 15 0 473 74 31.53 379 124.8 0 5 51 8 8

*stats: IPL official website