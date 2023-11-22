Sensex (0.14%)
IPL 2024: Lucknow swaps Avesh Khan for Padikkal ahead of auction on Dec 19

BCCI has set November 26 as the deadline to release the retained players' list names. Till November 26, the franchisees are also allowed to trade players between them.

Devdutt Padikkal and Avesh Khan

Devdutt Padikkal and Avesh Khan. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 6:09 PM IST
Ahead of IPL 2024 players' auction, Lucknow Super Giants have strengthened their batting line-up by trading pacer Avesh Khan to Rajasthan Royals and, in return, got Devdutt Padikkal's services.

Both Lucknow and Rajasthan confirmed the news by welcoming the players on their respective X handles.
 
BCCI has set November 26 as the deadline to release the retained players' list names. Till November 26, the franchisees are also allowed to trade players between them.

Lucknow Super Giants bought Avesh Khan for Rs 10 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, while Rajasthan's Padikkal has a salary purse of Rs 7.75 crore. Both players were retained by their respective IPL teams in the 2023 season.

Avesh Khan IPL stats

Avesh Khan IPL bowling stats
YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W
Career 47 1006 1448 55 4/24 26.33 8.64 18.29 1 0
2023 (LSG) 9 174 283 8 3/25 35.38 9.76 21.75 0 0
2022 (LSG) 13 286 416 18 4/24 23.11 8.73 15.89 1 0
2021 (DC) 16 366 450 24 3/13 18.75 7.37 15.25 0 0
*stats: IPL official website



Devdutt Padikkal IPL stats

Devdutt Padikkal IPL batting stats
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT
Career 57 2 1521 101* 27.65 1213 125.39 1 9 166 42 24
2023 (RR) 11 1 261 52 26.1 200 130.5 0 2 31 6 4
2022 (RR) 17 0 376 54 22.12 306 122.88 0 1 40 14 5
2021 (RCB) 14 1 411 101* 31.61 328 125.3 1 1 44 14 7
2020 (RCB) 15 0 473 74 31.53 379 124.8 0 5 51 8 8
*stats: IPL official website


Topics : Indian Premier League IPL Lucknow Super Giants Rajasthan Royals Devdutt Padikkal BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 6:02 PM IST

