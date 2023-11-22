IPL 2024: Lucknow swaps Avesh Khan for Padikkal ahead of auction on Dec 19

Ahead of IPL 2024 players' auction, Lucknow Super Giants have strengthened their batting line-up by trading pacer Avesh Khan to Rajasthan Royals and, in return, got Devdutt Padikkal's services.
Both Lucknow and Rajasthan confirmed the news by welcoming the players on their respective X handles.
BCCI has set November 26 as the deadline to release the retained players' list names. Till November 26, the franchisees are also allowed to trade players between them.
Check latest news on IPL 2024
Lucknow Super Giants bought Avesh Khan for Rs 10 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, while Rajasthan's Padikkal has a salary purse of Rs 7.75 crore. Both players were retained by their respective IPL teams in the 2023 season.
Avesh Khan IPL stats
|Avesh Khan IPL bowling stats
|YEAR
|MAT
|BALLS
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBM
|AVE
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Career
|47
|1006
|1448
|55
|4/24
|26.33
|8.64
|18.29
|1
|0
|2023 (LSG)
|9
|174
|283
|8
|3/25
|35.38
|9.76
|21.75
|0
|0
|2022 (LSG)
|13
|286
|416
|18
|4/24
|23.11
|8.73
|15.89
|1
|0
|2021 (DC)
|16
|366
|450
|24
|3/13
|18.75
|7.37
|15.25
|0
|0
Trade Alert: Right-arm quick Avesh Khan will now #HallaBol in Pink!— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 22, 2023
Devdutt Padikkal moves to LSG and we wish him the best for his new chapter. pic.twitter.com/ZiTzxB5f8o
Devdutt Padikkal IPL stats
|Devdutt Padikkal IPL batting stats
|YEAR
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|Career
|57
|2
|1521
|101*
|27.65
|1213
|125.39
|1
|9
|166
|42
|24
|2023 (RR)
|11
|1
|261
|52
|26.1
|200
|130.5
|0
|2
|31
|6
|4
|2022 (RR)
|17
|0
|376
|54
|22.12
|306
|122.88
|0
|1
|40
|14
|5
|2021 (RCB)
|14
|1
|411
|101*
|31.61
|328
|125.3
|1
|1
|44
|14
|7
|2020 (RCB)
|15
|0
|473
|74
|31.53
|379
|124.8
|0
|5
|51
|8
|8
Welcome to लखनऊ, DevNovember 22, 2023
Blue suits you pic.twitter.com/wereyGF8Pe