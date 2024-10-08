India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 Playing 11, live time, head-to-head, streaming

In the second T20 International of the three-match series, India will look to take unassailable lead when Suryakumar Yadav's men take on Bangladesh at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. India claimed 1-0 lead against Bangladesh after winning the first match of the series in Gwalior.

Coming to the team dynamics, India is expected to field an unchanged Playing 11 in Kotla given the management will be looking keep continunity in the team selection. However, it won't come as a surprise if local boy Harshit Rana becomes the third player to debut in the India vs Bangladesh T20 series.



During the practice session, Harshit bowled at the side nets and then Morne Morkel assisted to bowl on the side of the main pitch at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground. In that case, Washington Sundar might be dropped from India's Playing 11 from 1st T20.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh might bring changes to their XI after a disappointing loss in the first T20 International.



Takeaways from India practice session Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Pacer Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Yadav have rested day on India's only practice session on the eve of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 International in Kotla.

Suryakumar Yadav unleashed sweep shots against spinners, including Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar.

Abhishek Sharma practiced against short balls with the help of throwdown specialists.

Only pacer to bowl on the nets was Harshit Rana as batters practiced against local net bowlers.

Nitish Kumar Reddy had an over 15 minutes chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir after batting in nets.

2nd T20: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11

India Playing 11 probables: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar/Harshir Ranaw, Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh Playing 11 probables: Parvez Hossain Emon,Litton Das,Najmul Hossain Shanto,Towhid Hridoy,Mahmudullah,Jaker Ali Anik,Mehidy Hasan Miraz,Taskin Ahmed,Mustafizur Rahman,Rishad Hossain,Shoriful Islam

More From This Section

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head in T20Is

Total matches played: 14

India won: 13

Bangladesh won: 1

IND vs BAN head-to-head in T20s venue-wise

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head in T20s venuewise Venue Matches Played Bangladesh won India won Adelaide Oval 1 - 1 Arun Jaitley Stadium 1 1 - M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 1 0 1 R.Premadasa Stadium 3 0 3 Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 0 1 Shere Bangla National Stadium 3 0 3 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium 1 0 1 Trent Bridge 1 0 1 Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium 1 0 1 Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium 1 0 1

Squads of both the teams:

Bangladesh squad for T20 series vs India: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.

India's squad for 3 T20Is against Bangladesh: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 live toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 match will be start at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, October 9.

At what time will the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 live toss take place on October 9?

The live toss for the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 start on October 9?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 will begin at 7:00 PM IST in New Delhi.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs BAN 2nd T20 match in India?

The live telecast of the 2nd T20 match between India and Bangladesh will be available on Sports 18 network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 match in India?

The live streaming of the 2nd T20 match between India and Bangladesh will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.