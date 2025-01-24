Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 01:14 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / 2nd T20I: India vs England head-to-head and Chennai pitch report

2nd T20I: India vs England head-to-head and Chennai pitch report

It is expected that Shami will feature in the second T20I, as the team management will want to assess his fitness ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a dominant seven-wicket win in the first T20I, India will look to build on their momentum as they take on England in the second T20I of the five-match series on Saturday, January 25, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India will aim to extend their lead to 2-0 in the series with another strong performance.
 
In the opening T20I, India made the surprise decision of leaving out seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami from the playing XI. However, it is expected that Shami will feature in the second T20I, as the team management will want to assess his fitness ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy.   ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2025: When will Virat Kohli play at Arun Jaitley Stadium?
 
 
Ravi Bishnoi is likely to make way for Shami, with the team fielding two specialist pacers in the playing XI for this match. Arshdeep Singh was the sole fast bowler in the first match, with Hardik Pandya sharing the new ball. Additionally, given Chennai's traditionally spin-friendly conditions, it’s possible that Washington Sundar may come into the team, replacing Nitish Kumar Reddy. 
India vs England Head-to-Head in T20Is
 
As far as head-to-head stats are concerned both sides are not too far off with India having the edge over the Three Lions. The Men in Blue have won 14 out of 25 matches, with England winning 11 ties over the years.
 
Matches: 25

Also Read

IND vs ENG

We struggled to impose our game on India: Buttler after IND vs ENG 1st T20I

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep becomes the highest wicket-taker for India in T20I history

India vs England 1st T20 highlights

India vs England HIGHLIGHTS, 1st T20: Abhishek, bowlers shine as India go 1-0 in the series

India vs England 1st T20

India vs England 1st T20 playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

Mohammed Shami

IND vs ENG: Shami set for T20I return against England post injury struggles

 
England wins: 11
 
India wins: 14
 
Chennai Pitch Report
 
The pitch at the Chepauk is traditionally known to assist spinners, which could lead to a slow surface for the second T20I. While T20 matches in Chennai often present a challenge due to the nature of the pitch, there is still the possibility of a batting-friendly track, especially given the early phases of the IPL, where pitches tended to be more favorable to batters.  IND vs ENG 2nd T20I weather forecast
 
Chennai’s weather will play a crucial role on match day. Fortunately, there is no chance of rain, and while the day will be humid, temperatures will remain relatively cooler. The forecast predicts a maximum temperature of 29°C and a minimum of 23°C.
 
With India eyeing a 2-0 lead and a fresh challenge awaiting both teams, the second T20I promises to be an exciting encounter in Chennai.

More From This Section

Virat Kohli

Ranji Trophy 2025: When will Virat Kohli play at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Shubman Gill

Ranji Trophy: How Rohit and others fared on return to domestic cricket

Michael Clarke

Former batter Michael Clarke inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

Rohit Sharma

Ranji Trophy: Rohit Sharma fails to impress on return to Mumbai team

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

SA20: Eastern Cape beat Pretoria Capitals by 52 runs, stay in top 3

Topics : India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon