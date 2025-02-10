IND vs ENG: ICC to launch 'Donate Organs, Save Lives,' during 3rd ODI

The ICC chief, Jay Shah, took to his social media platform X on Monday to announce the new initiative of the ICC, called ‘Donate Organs, Save Lives,’ which will be launched on the eve of the third and final match of the three-match ODI series between India and England at Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12.

Jay Shah, in his post, said, “On the occasion of the 3rd ODI between India and England in Ahmedabad on February 12, we are proud to launch an awareness initiative, ‘Donate Organs, Save Lives.’ Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and create a lasting impact beyond the field. Through this initiative, we urge everyone to take a step towards giving the greatest gift of all—the gift of life. One pledge, one decision, can save multiple lives. Let’s come together and make a difference.”