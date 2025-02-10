IND vs ENG: ICC to launch 'Donate Organs, Save Lives,' during 3rd ODI

The ICC chief, Jay Shah, took to his social media platform X on Monday to announce the new initiative of the ICC, called ‘Donate Organs, Save Lives,’ which will be launched on the eve of the third and final match of the three-match ODI series between India and England at Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12.
Jay Shah, in his post, said, “On the occasion of the 3rd ODI between India and England in Ahmedabad on February 12, we are proud to launch an awareness initiative, ‘Donate Organs, Save Lives.’ Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and create a lasting impact beyond the field. Through this initiative, we urge everyone to take a step towards giving the greatest gift of all—the gift of life. One pledge, one decision, can save multiple lives. Let’s come together and make a difference.”
Sunil Gavaskar’s plea to BCCI
After the Pink Test between India and Australia during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to follow suit and dedicate a day in their cricket calendar for charity, just like Australia and England. Gavaskar stated that although the BCCI has multiple charity programmes running, not many people know about them as they are not made public. He believes making these works public will only help the programme and the popularity of cricket grow in India and across the world.