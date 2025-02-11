Business Standard

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Pitch report and key stats of Narendra Modi Stadium

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Pitch report and key stats of Narendra Modi Stadium

The ODI match on Wednesday will be the first time India will face England in a 50-over cricket match in Ahmedabad

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 1:13 PM IST
The Indian cricket team, after beating England in the first two ODIs of the three-match series in Nagpur and Cuttack to take an unassailable lead of 2-0, will now take the field for the third and final ODI of the series at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, February 12, with hopes of completing a 3-0 clean sweep and heading for the ICC Champions Trophy with winning momentum. However, India will be a little cautious, as the last time they played an ODI game in Ahmedabad, it was the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which they lost to Australia by six wickets. The Rohit Sharma-led side will hope to not dwell on the past and get the best possible result to end the series.  READ: IND vs ENG: ICC to launch 'Donate Organs, Save Lives,' during 3rd ODI
 
 
Narendra Modi Stadium: Pitch report 
Narendra Modi Stadium's pitch has traditionally been slow, benefiting spinners, with ODI scoring rates averaging just under five runs per over. However, in recent years, particularly during the Indian Premier League (IPL), the surface has quickened, making it more conducive to run-scoring. While spinners still get some help, fans can still hope for a high-scoring game between India and England on Wednesday. 
 
Narendra Modi Stadium: Average score in first innings 

While a high-scoring game is expected in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, matches historically have been low-scoring at the venue, as the average first-innings total stands at just 237—far below par by modern-day cricket standards.
 
India’s win-loss record at Narendra Modi Stadium 
India have played a total of 20 ODI matches in Ahmedabad, out of which they have won 11 and lost nine, including the 2023 World Cup final loss against Australia.
 
England’s win-loss record at Narendra Modi Stadium 
While the English side will face India for the first time at this venue in ODIs, they still have four-match experience under their belt in Ahmedabad, out of which they have won three and lost one.
 
Narendra Modi Stadium: Top run-scorer and wicket-taker 
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, with 354 runs in seven innings, is the top scorer, while Haryana Hurricane Kapil Dev, with 10 wickets, is the highest wicket-taker at this venue.
 
Narendra Modi Stadium: Top individual performances 
During the 2023 World Cup, New Zealand's Devon Conway struck an unbeaten 152, the highest individual score recorded here. Meanwhile, Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna holds the best bowling figures at the stadium, having taken 4/12 to bowl out West Indies for 193 in 2022.  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
Narendra Modi Stadium: Highest ODI team totals 
South Africa’s score of 365 for 2 against India in 2010 is the highest ODI team total at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, while the record for the lowest ODI score is held by Zimbabwe, who were bowled out for just 85 in 2006 against West Indies.
 
Highest ODI totals at Narendra Modi Stadium
Team Score Overs Opposition  Date
South Africa 365/2 50 India 27-Feb-10
India 325/5 47.4 West Indies 15-Nov-02
West Indies 324/4 50 India 15-Nov-02
Pakistan 319/7 48 India 12-Apr-05
India 315/6 48 Pakistan 12-Apr-05
India 306/5 50 Zimbabwe 05-Dec-00
Sri Lanka 286/5 47.4 India 06-Nov-05
Australia 286 49.3 England 04-Nov-23
India 285/8 50 Sri Lanka 06-Nov-05
Sri Lanka 285/7 50 Zimbabwe 10-Oct-06
New Zealand 283/1 36.2 England 05-Oct-23
England 282/9 50 New Zealand 05-Oct-23
England 276/7 48.3 West Indies 28-Oct-06
India 275 44.3 South Africa 27-Feb-10
India 275/4 44.3 Sri Lanka 06-Nov-14
 

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

