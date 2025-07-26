ENG vs IND live streaming: How to watch 4th Test Day 4 action for free?

ALSO READ: Root becomes 2nd highest run-scorer in Tests, only behind Sachin Tendulkar The fourth day of the India vs England 4th Test at Old Trafford is poised for high drama as England tighten their grip on the match. After piling up a mammoth 544/7 in response to India’s 358, the hosts hold a commanding 186-run lead with Ben Stokes (77*) and Liam Dawson (21*) set to continue. Joe Root’s masterful 150 guided the hosts into total control, capitalising on lacklustre Indian bowling and the absence of traditional swing on a sun-baked Day 3. Earlier, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett’s 166-run opening stand laid a formidable platform, further exposing India’s inconsistent attack.

For India, the fourth day is a test of resilience. The bowlers need quick wickets to prevent the deficit from growing, but an overcast, rain-threatened Manchester forecast brings its own complications. Rain has already delayed the scheduled start, with a 50–60% chance of showers hanging over the morning session. If play resumes, movement through the air might aid bowlers, but conditions remain unpredictable. With the series at 2-1 in England’s favour, Shubman Gill’s men are fighting not just the scoreboard but also history—having never won a Test at Old Trafford. But whatever happens, fans can expect a great day of cricket action lined up for them. So how can they watch all the action of Day 4 of the fourth Test live from anywhere around the globe? Take a look.

ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 4 broadcast details ENG vs IND 4th Test broadcasting details Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming India Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) JioHotstar app and website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD) Sky Go, Now South Africa SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand) DSTV app USA & Canada Willow.tv Willow.tv How to watch England vs India 4th Test Day 4 online: Live streaming and telecast information What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 4th Test match?