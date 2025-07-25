Home / Cricket / News / Root climbs to number three in all-time career Test runs; check full list

Root is now only 89 runs away from surpassing Ricky Ponting for the number two spot in the all-time highest run-scorers list

Joe Root
Joe Root (PIC: X)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 4:26 PM IST
The 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England has been a one-of-its-kind series so far, with new records being made in almost every innings. The latest player to enter this list is none other than former England captain Joe Root. Root, who already held the record for being England’s highest run-getter in Test cricket—surpassing Alastair Cook earlier this year—has now improved his position in the all-time run-scorers list and is ranked number three.
 
Root started the match at the number five spot with a total of 13,259 runs to his name. He needed 30 runs to surpass former India skipper Rahul Dravid at number four, and 31 runs to go past South African legend Jacques Kallis at number three. On the third day of the fourth Test in Manchester, Root crossed the 31-run mark in the 58th over of England's first innings with a single, taking his tally to 13,290 runs and making him the third-highest run-getter of all time in Test cricket.  Check England vs India 4th Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
 
The Englishman will have the chance to improve his position by at least one more spot in the series itself. With three innings left to play, he needs only 89 more runs to go past former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, who has 13,378 career Test runs to his name.
 
However, Root still has a long way to go if he wants to become the all-time highest scorer, as he is still 2,631 runs away from the top spot held by India legend Sachin Tendulkar, who has 15,921 Test runs to his name.

All-time highest run-getters in Test cricket

Rank Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50
1 SR Tendulkar (IND) 1989–2013 200 329 15921 248* 53.78 54.04 51 68
2 RT Ponting (AUS) 1995–2012 168 287 13378 257 51.85 58.72 41 62
3 JE Root (ENG) 2012–2025* 157 286 13290 262 50.84 57.35 37 66
4 JH Kallis (ICC/SA) 1995–2013 166 280 13289 224 55.37 45.97 45 58
5 R Dravid (IND) 1996–2012 164 286 13288 270 52.31 42.51 36 63
6 AN Cook (ENG) 2006–2018 161 291 12472 294 45.35 46.95 33 57
7 KC Sangakkara (SL) 2000–2015 134 233 12400 319 57.4 54.19 38 52
8 BC Lara (WI) 1990–2006 131 232 11953 400* 52.88 60.51 34 48
9 S Chanderpaul (WI) 1994–2015 164 280 11867 203* 51.37 43.31 30 66
10 DPMD Jayawardene (SL) 1997–2014 149 252 11814 374 49.84 51.45 34 50
11 AR Border (AUS) 1978–1994 156 265 11174 205 50.56 41.09 27 63
12 SR Waugh (AUS) 1985–2004 168 260 10927 200 51.06 48.64 32 50
13 SPD Smith (AUS) 2010–2025* 119 212 10477 239 56.02 53.68 36 43
14 SM Gavaskar (IND) 1971–1987 125 214 10122 236* 51.12 43.35 34 45
15 Younis Khan (PAK) 2000–2017 118 213 10099 313 52.05 52.12 34 33
16 HM Amla (SA) 2004–2019 124 215 9282 311* 46.64 49.97 28 41
17 KS Williamson (NZ) 2010–2024 105 186 9276 251 54.88 51.78 33 37
18 GC Smith (SA) 2002–2014 117 205 9265 277 48.25 59.67 27 38
19 V Kohli (IND) 2011–2025* 123 210 9230 254* 46.85 55.57 30 31
 

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

