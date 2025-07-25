Root climbs to number three in all-time career Test runs; check full list

Root started the match at the number five spot with a total of 13,259 runs to his name. He needed 30 runs to surpass former India skipper Rahul Dravid at number four, and 31 runs to go past South African legend Jacques Kallis at number three. On the third day of the fourth Test in Manchester, Root crossed the 31-run mark in the 58th over of England's first innings with a single, taking his tally to 13,290 runs and making him the third-highest run-getter of all time in Test cricket.

The Englishman will have the chance to improve his position by at least one more spot in the series itself. With three innings left to play, he needs only 89 more runs to go past former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, who has 13,378 career Test runs to his name.

However, Root still has a long way to go if he wants to become the all-time highest scorer, as he is still 2,631 runs away from the top spot held by India legend Sachin Tendulkar, who has 15,921 Test runs to his name.

All-time highest run-getters in Test cricket