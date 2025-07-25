Root climbs to number three in all-time career Test runs; check full list

All-time highest run-getters in Test cricket
|Rank
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|1
|SR Tendulkar (IND)
|1989–2013
|200
|329
|15921
|248*
|53.78
|54.04
|51
|68
|2
|RT Ponting (AUS)
|1995–2012
|168
|287
|13378
|257
|51.85
|58.72
|41
|62
|3
|JE Root (ENG)
|2012–2025*
|157
|286
|13290
|262
|50.84
|57.35
|37
|66
|4
|JH Kallis (ICC/SA)
|1995–2013
|166
|280
|13289
|224
|55.37
|45.97
|45
|58
|5
|R Dravid (IND)
|1996–2012
|164
|286
|13288
|270
|52.31
|42.51
|36
|63
|6
|AN Cook (ENG)
|2006–2018
|161
|291
|12472
|294
|45.35
|46.95
|33
|57
|7
|KC Sangakkara (SL)
|2000–2015
|134
|233
|12400
|319
|57.4
|54.19
|38
|52
|8
|BC Lara (WI)
|1990–2006
|131
|232
|11953
|400*
|52.88
|60.51
|34
|48
|9
|S Chanderpaul (WI)
|1994–2015
|164
|280
|11867
|203*
|51.37
|43.31
|30
|66
|10
|DPMD Jayawardene (SL)
|1997–2014
|149
|252
|11814
|374
|49.84
|51.45
|34
|50
|11
|AR Border (AUS)
|1978–1994
|156
|265
|11174
|205
|50.56
|41.09
|27
|63
|12
|SR Waugh (AUS)
|1985–2004
|168
|260
|10927
|200
|51.06
|48.64
|32
|50
|13
|SPD Smith (AUS)
|2010–2025*
|119
|212
|10477
|239
|56.02
|53.68
|36
|43
|14
|SM Gavaskar (IND)
|1971–1987
|125
|214
|10122
|236*
|51.12
|43.35
|34
|45
|15
|Younis Khan (PAK)
|2000–2017
|118
|213
|10099
|313
|52.05
|52.12
|34
|33
|16
|HM Amla (SA)
|2004–2019
|124
|215
|9282
|311*
|46.64
|49.97
|28
|41
|17
|KS Williamson (NZ)
|2010–2024
|105
|186
|9276
|251
|54.88
|51.78
|33
|37
|18
|GC Smith (SA)
|2002–2014
|117
|205
|9265
|277
|48.25
|59.67
|27
|38
|19
|V Kohli (IND)
|2011–2025*
|123
|210
|9230
|254*
|46.85
|55.57
|30
|31
