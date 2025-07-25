West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

ALSO READ: Root hits his 38th Test ton, 13 hundreds away from Tendulkar's record of 51 Australia and West Indies are set to clash in the third T20I of their five-match series on Wednesday, July 23, at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. With the visitors leading 2-0, this match presents a must-win scenario for the West Indies if they are to keep the series alive. The hosts have struggled to defend totals in the first two encounters and will be without the experienced Andre Russell, who played his final game of the series last time out.

Australia, meanwhile, have carried their dominant red-ball form into the T20Is, displaying clinical efficiency with both bat and ball. Their disciplined bowling has restricted West Indies’ power-hitters, while their batting line-up has chased targets with minimal fuss. The surface at Warner Park is typically favourable for batters, though bowlers may find some movement early on. With the pitch expected to ease out, the toss could prove crucial in deciding which team gains the upper hand.

West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20 playing 11: West Indies playing 11 (probable): Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein Australia playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann West Indies vs Australia Head-to-Head in T20Is Total matches played: 24

West Indies won: 11

Australia won: 13

No result: 0 West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I full squad West Indies squad: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie

Australia squad: Mitchell Owen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Dwarshuis West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20 live telecast and streaming details When does the WI vs AUS 3rd T20I match take place? The third T20I between West Indies and Australia will be played on Saturday, July 26, 2025. What is the venue of the WI vs AUS 3rd T20I match? The match will be held at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. At what time will the live toss for the WI vs AUS 3rd T20I take place?