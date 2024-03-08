IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: India eye huge lead, England comeback

After a prolific Day 1 with the bat and ball, the Indian cricket team would be looking to dominate Day 2 of the India vs England 5th Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday, March 8, 2024.

India will start at their overnight score of 135/1 trailing by 83 runs with skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at the crease. The duo has already added 31 for the second wicket after the fall of Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 1.

England, who were shoddy with the bat as they lost their last seven wickets for only 43 runs, could not get going with the ball either. However, known for their comebacks, the English would look to turn things around by winning Day 2.

5th Test: India vs England Playing 11

India Playing 11 for 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing 11 for 5th Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood

India vs England 5th Test Day 2 Live Telecast

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

India vs England 5th test Day 2 Live streaming

Jio Cinemas will livestream the India vs England Day 2 proceedings in multiple languages.

Stay tuned for India vs England live score and updates here