IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: India eye huge lead, England comeback
India vs England 5th Test Day 2 live cricket score updates: India trail by 83 runs with nine wickets in hand and skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at the crease. Pressure on England
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
After a prolific Day 1 with the bat and ball, the Indian cricket team would be looking to dominate Day 2 of the India vs England 5th Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday, March 8, 2024.
India will start at their overnight score of 135/1 trailing by 83 runs with skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at the crease. The duo has already added 31 for the second wicket after the fall of Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 1.
England, who were shoddy with the bat as they lost their last seven wickets for only 43 runs, could not get going with the ball either. However, known for their comebacks, the English would look to turn things around by winning Day 2.
5th Test: India vs England Playing 11
India Playing 11 for 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England Playing 11 for 5th Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood
India vs England 5th Test Day 2 Live Telecast
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.
India vs England 5th test Day 2 Live streaming
Jio Cinemas will livestream the India vs England Day 2 proceedings in multiple languages.
8:53 AM
Kuldeep Yadav’s Dharamsala luck continues
Kuldeep Yadav’s lady luck continued in Dharamsala as after a brilliant outing against Australia last time around, he managed to pull off a brilliant performance against England on Day 1 as well.
8:48 AM
How Did the English innings collapse on Day 1 of the Dharamsala Test?
Once Bairstow got out, Root followed in the very next over as he was trapped by Ravindra Jadeja. Ben Stokes’ run of poor form continued and he was once again out to a spinner. Hartley, who had shown some resistance in the first three Tests, could not get going for the second time in a row and from 175/3 England became 183/7.
Ben Foakes then salvaged some pride as he added 35 for the ninth wicket with Shoaib Bashir, but once again wasted a good start and what could have been 250 at least, ended in 218 all-out after Anderson could last just four balls.
8:44 AM
How Did the English innings start on Day 1 of the Dharamsala Test?
Day 1 was all about Indian spinners even though England started on a bright note with their openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley once again adding more than 50 for the first wicket. However, it was not only the fall of the fourth English wicket in the form of Jonny Bairstow that things started to change. Till then the English were still intact and looking good to score near about 300 at least.
8:30 AM
Welcome to the Live Blog of 5th Test Day 2
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the India vs England 5th Test from the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 8:28 AM IST