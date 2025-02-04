Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India vs England ODIs: Full list of series results for IND vs ENG

Across the decades, India has won seven of the ten bilateral series at home, while England has managed just one win, with two series drawn.

India vs England ODIs
India vs England ODIs
Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, India and England are set to clash in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series starting February 6 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.
 
The ODI series carries significant weight, not only because of the big ICC tournament just a week after its conclusion but also due to the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to white-ball cricket.
 
Both senior batters retired from T20 Internationals after winning the World Cup in 2024 and have struggled with form recently.
 
Although Kohli scored a century during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, his technique outside the off-stump has been exposed in domestic cricket. 
 
The last time the two senior batters played together in an ODI series, against Sri Lanka in July 2024, India suffered a rare series defeat after 27 years.

Now, let’s take a look at how both teams have performed in recent bilateral ODI series.
 
India's Dominance Over England in Bilateral ODIs at Home
 
India and England have faced off in several bilateral ODI series on Indian soil, with India showcasing remarkable dominance over the years. A glance at their head-to-head history highlights India's stronghold, punctuated by a few competitive outings from England.
 
The rivalry began in the 1981/82 season when India secured a narrow 2-1 victory in a three-match series. England struck back decisively in the 1984/85 season, clinching the series 4-1. However, the contests in 1992/93 and 2001/02 ended in stalemates, with both sides tied at 3-3 in six-match series.
 
From 2005/06 onwards, India took charge. They dominated the 2005/06 series 5-1 and produced back-to-back whitewashes in 2008/09 and 2011/12, winning 5-0 on both occasions. The 2012/13 series proved closer, with India edging out England 3-2 in a five-match contest.
 
Recent years have seen India maintain their supremacy, winning the 2016/17 and 2020/21 series 2-1 in three-match encounters. Across the decades, India has won seven of the ten bilateral series at home, while England has managed just one win, with two series drawn. 
 
India vs England bilateral series record in India
Number of matches played Season ODI series winner Winner Series result
3 1981/82 India 2-1 (3)
5 1984/85 England 4-1 (5)
6 1992/93 drawn 3-3 (6)
6 2001/02 drawn 3-3 (6)
7 2005/06 India 5-1 (7)
5 2008/09 India 5-0 (5)
5 2011/12 India 5-0 (5)
5 2012/13 India 3-2 (5)
3 2016/17 India 2-1 (3)
3 2020/21 India 2-1 (3)
 
 

India vs England ODI squads

 
India ODI squad vs England: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja
 
England ODI squad for India tour: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jos Buttler, Jamie Smith, Philip Salt, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here

India vs England ODIs 2025 full schedule

 
Date Match Details Time (IST) Venue
Feb 06, Thu India vs England, 1st ODI 1:30 PM Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Feb 09, Sun India vs England, 2nd ODI 1:30 PM Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Feb 12, Wed India vs England, 3rd ODI 1:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 

India vs England ODI series key stats

 
India in England ODI series record
Series/Tournament Season Winner Margin
Prudential Trophy (India in England) 1974 England 2-0 (2)
Prudential Trophy (India in England) 1982 England 2-0 (2)
Texaco Trophy (India in England) 1986 India 1-1 (2)
Texaco Trophy (India in England) 1990 India 2-0 (2)
Texaco Trophy (India in England) 1996 England 2-0 (3)
NatWest Series [India in England] 2007 England 4-3 (7)
NatWest Series [India in England] 2011 England 3-0 (5)
India in England ODI Series 2014 India 3-1 (5)
India in England ODI Series 2018 England 2-1 (3)
India in England ODI Series 2022 India 2-1 (3)
 
  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here   
India and England in ODI World Cups & Multi team Tournaments
Series/Tournament Season Winner Margin
Prudential World Cup (in England) 1975 West Indies -
Prudential World Cup (in England) 1983 India -
Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket (in Australia) 1984/85 India -
Sharjah Cup (Australia, England, India, Pakistan in United Arab Emirates) 1986/87 England -
Reliance World Cup (in India/Pakistan) 1987/88 Australia -
MRF World Series (Nehru Cup) (Australia, England, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies in India) 1989/90 Pakistan -
Benson & Hedges World Cup (in Australia/New Zealand) 1991/92 Pakistan -
Akai-Singer Champions Trophy (England, India, Pakistan, West Indies in United Arab Emirates) 1997/98 England -
Coca-Cola Cup (England, India, Pakistan in United Arab Emirates) 1998/99 Pakistan -
ICC World Cup (in England/Ireland/Netherlands/Scotland) 1999 Australia -
NatWest Series (England, India, Sri Lanka in England) 2002 India -
ICC Champions Trophy (in Sri Lanka) 2002/03 shared -
ICC World Cup (in Kenya/South Africa/Zimbabwe) 2002/03 Australia -
NatWest Challenge (England, India, Wales in England) 2004 England 2-1 (3)
ICC Champions Trophy (in India) 2006/07 Australia -
ICC Cricket World Cup (in Bangladesh/India/Sri Lanka) 2010/11 India -
ICC Champions Trophy (in England) 2013 India -
Carlton Mid One-Day International Tri-Series (Australia, England, India in Australia) 2014/15 Australia -
ICC Cricket World Cup (in England) 2019 England -
ICC Cricket World Cup (in India) 2023/24 Australia -
  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table here
 
India vs England

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

