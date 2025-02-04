India vs England ODIs: Full list of series results for IND vs ENG

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, India and England are set to clash in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series starting February 6 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.
The ODI series carries significant weight, not only because of the big ICC tournament just a week after its conclusion but also due to the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to white-ball cricket.
Both senior batters retired from T20 Internationals after winning the World Cup in 2024 and have struggled with form recently.
Although Kohli scored a century during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, his technique outside the off-stump has been exposed in domestic cricket.
The last time the two senior batters played together in an ODI series, against Sri Lanka in July 2024, India suffered a rare series defeat after 27 years.
Now, let’s take a look at how both teams have performed in recent bilateral ODI series.
India's Dominance Over England in Bilateral ODIs at Home
India and England have faced off in several bilateral ODI series on Indian soil, with India showcasing remarkable dominance over the years. A glance at their head-to-head history highlights India's stronghold, punctuated by a few competitive outings from England.
The rivalry began in the 1981/82 season when India secured a narrow 2-1 victory in a three-match series. England struck back decisively in the 1984/85 season, clinching the series 4-1. However, the contests in 1992/93 and 2001/02 ended in stalemates, with both sides tied at 3-3 in six-match series.
From 2005/06 onwards, India took charge. They dominated the 2005/06 series 5-1 and produced back-to-back whitewashes in 2008/09 and 2011/12, winning 5-0 on both occasions. The 2012/13 series proved closer, with India edging out England 3-2 in a five-match contest.
Recent years have seen India maintain their supremacy, winning the 2016/17 and 2020/21 series 2-1 in three-match encounters. Across the decades, India has won seven of the ten bilateral series at home, while England has managed just one win, with two series drawn.
|India vs England bilateral series record in India
|Number of matches played
|Season
|ODI series winner Winner
|Series result
|3
|1981/82
|India
|2-1 (3)
|5
|1984/85
|England
|4-1 (5)
|6
|1992/93
|drawn
|3-3 (6)
|6
|2001/02
|drawn
|3-3 (6)
|7
|2005/06
|India
|5-1 (7)
|5
|2008/09
|India
|5-0 (5)
|5
|2011/12
|India
|5-0 (5)
|5
|2012/13
|India
|3-2 (5)
|3
|2016/17
|India
|2-1 (3)
|3
|2020/21
|India
|2-1 (3)
India vs England ODI squads
India ODI squad vs England: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja
England ODI squad for India tour: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jos Buttler, Jamie Smith, Philip Salt, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood. Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
India vs England ODIs 2025 full schedule
|Date
|Match Details
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Feb 06, Thu
|India vs England, 1st ODI
|1:30 PM
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
|Feb 09, Sun
|India vs England, 2nd ODI
|1:30 PM
|Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
|Feb 12, Wed
|India vs England, 3rd ODI
|1:30 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
India vs England ODI series key stats
|India in England ODI series record
|Series/Tournament
|Season
|Winner
|Margin
|Prudential Trophy (India in England)
|1974
|England
|2-0 (2)
|Prudential Trophy (India in England)
|1982
|England
|2-0 (2)
|Texaco Trophy (India in England)
|1986
|India
|1-1 (2)
|Texaco Trophy (India in England)
|1990
|India
|2-0 (2)
|Texaco Trophy (India in England)
|1996
|England
|2-0 (3)
|NatWest Series [India in England]
|2007
|England
|4-3 (7)
|NatWest Series [India in England]
|2011
|England
|3-0 (5)
|India in England ODI Series
|2014
|India
|3-1 (5)
|India in England ODI Series
|2018
|England
|2-1 (3)
|India in England ODI Series
|2022
|India
|2-1 (3)
|India and England in ODI World Cups & Multi team Tournaments
|Series/Tournament
|Season
|Winner
|Margin
|Prudential World Cup (in England)
|1975
|West Indies
|-
|Prudential World Cup (in England)
|1983
|India
|-
|Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket (in Australia)
|1984/85
|India
|-
|Sharjah Cup (Australia, England, India, Pakistan in United Arab Emirates)
|1986/87
|England
|-
|Reliance World Cup (in India/Pakistan)
|1987/88
|Australia
|-
|MRF World Series (Nehru Cup) (Australia, England, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies in India)
|1989/90
|Pakistan
|-
|Benson & Hedges World Cup (in Australia/New Zealand)
|1991/92
|Pakistan
|-
|Akai-Singer Champions Trophy (England, India, Pakistan, West Indies in United Arab Emirates)
|1997/98
|England
|-
|Coca-Cola Cup (England, India, Pakistan in United Arab Emirates)
|1998/99
|Pakistan
|-
|ICC World Cup (in England/Ireland/Netherlands/Scotland)
|1999
|Australia
|-
|NatWest Series (England, India, Sri Lanka in England)
|2002
|India
|-
|ICC Champions Trophy (in Sri Lanka)
|2002/03
|shared
|-
|ICC World Cup (in Kenya/South Africa/Zimbabwe)
|2002/03
|Australia
|-
|NatWest Challenge (England, India, Wales in England)
|2004
|England
|2-1 (3)
|ICC Champions Trophy (in India)
|2006/07
|Australia
|-
|ICC Cricket World Cup (in Bangladesh/India/Sri Lanka)
|2010/11
|India
|-
|ICC Champions Trophy (in England)
|2013
|India
|-
|Carlton Mid One-Day International Tri-Series (Australia, England, India in Australia)
|2014/15
|Australia
|-
|ICC Cricket World Cup (in England)
|2019
|England
|-
|ICC Cricket World Cup (in India)
|2023/24
|Australia
|-