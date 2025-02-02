Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND vs ENG: Abhishek powers India to highest powerplay score in T20s

Abhishek Sharma also scored the second-fastest 50 by an Indian batter in T20Is in Mumbai

Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 7:57 PM IST
Indian batter Abhishek Sharma wreaked havoc on English bowlers in the fifth T20I at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Despite losing Sanju Samson in just the second over, he powered India to their highest powerplay score in T20I internationals. India scored 95 runs against England today, 13 more than their previous best of 82 against Bangladesh in 2024.
 
Check the full list of India’s highest powerplay totals in T20Is
 
Match Venue Date Batting Team Runs Scored
India vs England Wankhede 02-Feb-25 India 95
India vs Bangladesh Hyderabad 12-Oct-24 India 82
India vs Scotland Dubai (DICS) 05-Nov-21 India 82
South Africa vs India Johannesburg 18-Feb-18 India 78
India vs Australia Thiruvananthapuram 26-Nov-23 India 77
 
Abhishek completes second-fastest 50 
Abhishek Sharma, during his onslaught against England in Mumbai, also completed his 50 in just 17 balls, the second-fastest by an Indian player in T20Is after Yuvraj Singh, who completed his half-century in just 12 balls, also against England.
 
Fastest 50 for India in T20Is 

Player
 Balls Taken Opponent Year
Yuvraj Singh 12 England 2007
Abhishek Sharma 17 England 2025
KL Rahul 18 Scotland 2021
Suryakumar Yadav 18 South Africa 2022
Gautam Gambhir 19 Sri Lanka 2009
Rohit Sharma 19 Australia 2024
 
First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

