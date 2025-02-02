IND vs ENG: Abhishek powers India to highest powerplay score in T20s

Indian batter Abhishek Sharma wreaked havoc on English bowlers in the fifth T20I at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Despite losing Sanju Samson in just the second over, he powered India to their highest powerplay score in T20I internationals. India scored 95 runs against England today, 13 more than their previous best of 82 against Bangladesh in 2024.

Check the full list of India’s highest powerplay totals in T20Is

Match Venue Date Batting Team Runs Scored India vs England Wankhede 02-Feb-25 India 95 India vs Bangladesh Hyderabad 12-Oct-24 India 82 India vs Scotland Dubai (DICS) 05-Nov-21 India 82 South Africa vs India Johannesburg 18-Feb-18 India 78 India vs Australia Thiruvananthapuram 26-Nov-23 India 77

Abhishek completes second-fastest 50

Abhishek Sharma, during his onslaught against England in Mumbai, also completed his 50 in just 17 balls, the second-fastest by an Indian player in T20Is after Yuvraj Singh, who completed his half-century in just 12 balls, also against England.

Fastest 50 for India in T20Is

