India vs New Zealand 2nd T20: Raipur pitch report, key stadium stats

The second T20 international between India and New Zealand will be played today at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, with the hosts aiming to extend their lead in the series and the visitors desperate to bounce back.

After an emphatic win in the series opener, India will once again focus on ironing out a few individual concerns. Sanju Samson is expected to make the most of a settled role at the top of the order as he looks for consistency ahead of the T20 World Cup. Ishan Kishan, meanwhile, will hope to convert his aggressive intent into a meaningful score after a promising start last time out.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav showed encouraging signs with a brisk knock, while Abhishek Sharma’s explosive form at the top continues to be a major weapon. Rinku Singh’s return to form further strengthens India’s batting depth. ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I preview, team news, toss time, live streaming New Zealand, having struggled with the ball, will look for a stronger response, especially under dew-affected conditions that could again favour chasing sides. India vs New Zealand 2nd T20: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur pitch report The pitch at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. The black-soil surface usually provides good pace and bounce early on, bringing the fast bowlers into play during the powerplay. As the match progresses, spinners are likely to find some assistance, especially if they vary their pace well.

Batters can score freely once they get set, but the large boundaries in Raipur demand sensible shot selection and quick running between the wickets. In T20s, average first-innings scores here generally hover around the mid-150s, with anything above 170 proving to be a strong total. Dew could become a factor in the evening, making conditions easier for batting in the second innings and potentially giving an advantage to the team chasing after winning the toss. India vs New Zealand: Head-to-head stats in T20s in Raipur The India vs New Zealand second T20I match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday will be their first head-to-head encounter at this venue in T20Is.

India T20 record at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur India so far have played just one T20I match at this venue against Australia back in 2023. India beat Australia by 20 runs in that match. New Zealand T20 record at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur New Zealand will be playing their first T20I match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday. Most recent T20 match in Raipur The last T20 match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur was played back in December 2023 between India and Australia. India batted first in the match and posted 174 for nine on the board with the help of Rinku Singh’s brilliant innings of 46 runs off 29 balls. In reply, India, with the help of Axar Patel’s match-winning spell of three wickets for 16 runs in four overs, restricted Australia to 154 for seven after 20 overs to win the match by 20 runs.