India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPADTES, 1st T20I: India batting first; Kishan, Rinku in India's XI

In the first T20 International of five-match series, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl first against India at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the match, Suryakumar confirmed that Ishan will bat at No 3, ahead of Shreyas Iyer, with Tilak Varma ruled out of the first three games following abdominal surgery. Tilak has been an automatic choice at the position, but his absence has opened the door for Iyer’s return to the national squad — albeit in a different role.

“Ishan will bat at number three because he is a part of our T20 World Cup team and he was picked in the squad first, so it’s our responsibility to give him a chance,” Suryakumar said at the pre-match press conference. He added that Iyer is being viewed as a No 5 option.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I playing 11

Surya on selecting Ishan ahead of Shreyas Iyer

The Indian skipper underlined that Kishan’s selection is also about long-term planning for the T20 World Cup, which starts on February 7 and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. “Since he has been picked for the World T20, he deserves to play ahead,” Suryakumar said, leaving little room for ambiguity.

On his own batting position, Suryakumar indicated flexibility. While he has enjoyed success at No 3 in the past, he suggested that match situations would dictate whether he bats there or at No 4.

Despite enduring a lean patch — with a strike rate of 113 and an average below 15 in 2025 — the India captain said he would not alter his approach. “I can’t change my identity,” he said, stressing that team success mattered more than individual numbers.

New Zealand team news

For New Zealand, Michael Bracewell is an unlikely starter as he continues to recover from a calf strain that prevented him from bowling during the third One Day International on Sunday. Glenn Phillips, however, is expected to return straight to the playing XI after missing the previous T20I series against West Indies with a groin injury. Phillips is likely to replace James Neesham, though the latter could still feature if Bracewell is ruled out.

Nagpur pitch and conditions

Nagpur is known for one of the biggest outfields in the country and traditionally offers assistance to spinners, even in white-ball cricket. Among Indian venues that have hosted at least five T20 Internationals, spinners enjoy the second-best average and the fourth-best economy rate at the VCA Stadium.

The weather is set to remain pleasant and dry, with evening temperatures expected to hover in the low 20s Celsius — ideal conditions for the series opener.

Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy