India vs New Zealand 3rd T20: Match preview, toss timings, live streaming

After two thrilling wins in the first two T20Is in Nagpur and Raipur, Suryakumar Yadav-led men in blue will aim to take unassailable lead in the five-match series against New Zealand when they take the field today for the third T20 International at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

India team news

The Indian team has everything going in their favour, as they would have expected in their final assignment ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 starting next month. India’s top order is scoring runs in their trademark attacking fashion, and now with skipper Suryakumar Yadav back among the runs after his first half-century in the format in 23 innings in the second T20I.

The middle order is also in form, with Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh all looking in fine touch. Pacers are taking early wickets and spinners are restricting the run flow in the middle overs. However, consistency is something India will still try to work upon. In terms of the playing XI, India are likely to make one change for the third T20I, with Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested in the second match, replacing Arshdeep Singh, who was expensive in the Raipur match. Harshit Rana would have been the usual Bumrah replacement, but with Axar Patel injured, India will still go with Rana in the playing XI to get that extra batting option at the number eight spot.

New Zealand team news After being outplayed in all three departments in the first T20I, New Zealand came back strongly with the bat in Raipur. However, despite putting a 200-plus total on the board, none of their batters crossed the fifty-run mark. The visitors will aim to have someone play a big innings while others keep the attacking intent going at the other end. In terms of bowling, except for the two overs from Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy at the start of India’s innings in the second match, Kiwi bowlers have looked off colour. They are leaking runs everywhere, and Indian batters are hitting them all around the park at will. If New Zealand want a comeback in the series, they need their bowlers to pick up wickets at regular intervals while also finding a way to stop the run flow.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 playing 11 India playing 11 (probable): Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zak Foulkes, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kristian Clarke India vs New Zealand T20I head-to-head stats Total T20I matches played: 27

India wins: 16

New Zealand wins: 10

No result: 1 Full squad of both teams India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Devon Conway, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Zak Foulkes, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Kristian Clarke. India vs New Zealand 3rd T20: Live telecast and streaming details When will India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 take place? The third match of the three-match series between India and New Zealand will take place on Sunday (January 25). What will be the venue of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20? Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host the India vs New Zealand third T20I match on January 25.

What is India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 live toss time? The toss for the third T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place at 6.30 pm IST. What is the live match time for India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match? The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST. Where to watch live telecast of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match in India? The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match in India?