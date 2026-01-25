India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPADTES, 3rd T20I: Toss at 6:30 PM; all eyes on India's Playing 11
IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: It remains to be seen whether Sanju Samson gets his mojo back with the bat today.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
India and New Zealand meet in the third T20 International of the five-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, with the toss scheduled to take place at 7.00 pm IST.
Another high-scoring contest could be in store at the venue. The last T20I played here, in November 2023, turned into a run-fest as India piled on 222 before Australia pulled off a dramatic chase, smashing 23 runs off the final over. With short boundaries and a surface that traditionally favours strokeplay, batters are expected to dominate once again if conditions remain similar.
India may be boosted by the return of Axar Patel, who is racing against time to recover from a finger injury sustained in Nagpur. Jasprit Bumrah is also likely to come back into the side after being rested, a move that would add bite to the bowling attack and improve overall balance. The hosts are expected to stick largely with the core that has delivered consistently, with only minor tweaks depending on fitness.
It remains to be seen whether Sanju Samson gets his mojo back with the bat today. He has managed to score 10 and six in two outings so far in the five-match series before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.
New Zealand, meanwhile, could look to freshen up their pace unit after a tough outing in Raipur. Zakary Foulkes may make way for Kyle Jamieson, who has been drafted into the World Cup squad following Adam Milne’s injury. Jamieson’s height and experience could offer the visitors an extra dimension on a ground where bounce can come into play.
The numbers underline India’s dominance in the format of late. Since January 2024, they have won 42 of their 47 completed T20 Internationals. New Zealand, in contrast, are still searching for a T20I win against India, Australia or England since the 2024 T20 World Cup, with five defeats and three no results in that period.
Individual subplots also add intrigue. Sanju Samson has struggled for starts, having been dismissed inside the powerplay in seven of his eight innings as an opener since January 2025. Shivam Dube, however, has quietly emerged as a key contributor with the ball, ranking as India’s fourth-highest wicket-taker since the Asia Cup 2025, with a strike rate of 12.6, bettered only by Kuldeep Yadav among regular bowlers.
With form, conditions and recent history all pointing towards another lively evening in Guwahati, the third T20I promises plenty of action as the series moves into its middle phase.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between India's captain Suryakumar Yadav and New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
5:56 PM
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I live updates: Squads of both teams
India Squad for today's match: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel.
New Zealand squad for today's match: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs
5:53 PM
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I live updates
Hello and welcome to our coverage of 3rd T20 International between India and New Zealand at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati today. As both the teams are gearing up for the match, stay tuned with Business Standard for live updates on toss followed by live score and match updates.
First Published: Jan 25 2026 | 5:49 PM IST