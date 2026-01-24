WPL 2026: Bengaluru vs Delhi preview, toss timings, live streaming

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ: India records their joint biggest chase in T20Is; full list The Women’s Premier League 2026 will continue its group stage action today at Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium, with undefeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 15 of the season. The match will be crucial for the playoff race. A win for RCB will mean they book their place in the final of WPL 2026 directly, while a win for Delhi will take them close to the playoffs.

RCB team news

Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue to lead the WPL 2026 table with an unbeaten run, showcasing clinical batting and bowling performances. Smriti Mandhana has been in excellent form at the top, guiding RCB’s charge with key half-centuries, while Georgia Voll and Richa Ghosh have provided strong support.

RCB’s bowling unit has been potent as well, with Shreyanka Patil claiming significant wickets and Lauren Bell making early inroads. Nadine de Klerk’s all-round impact has bolstered their balance. Although star overseas player Ellyse Perry withdrew before the season, RCB have coped well, with Sayali Satghare and others stepping up and maintaining their momentum. DC team news Delhi Capitals’ WPL 2026 campaign has been mixed as they look to revive their form ahead of the clash with RCB. Led by Jemimah Rodrigues and featuring big names such as Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp, DC have shown glimpses of promise but have struggled for consistency.

Their bowling has been effective at times, but key batting performances have been uneven. Recent results show they have faced tough losses, including to RCB earlier in the season. DC will be eager to get back on track and push for a crucial win to boost their playoff ambitions. WPL 2026 DC vs RCB: Playing 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (capt), D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (capt), Chinelle Henry, Marizanne Kapp, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani

RCB vs DC: Head-to-head in WPL Total matches: 8

RCB won: 3

DC won: 5

No result: 0 WPL 2026 RCB vs DC: Full squads RCB full squad for WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D Hemalatha DC full squad for WPL 2026: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (capt), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Nandani Sharma, Lizelle Lee, Shree Charani, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav

WPL 2026 RCB vs DC: Live streaming and telecast details When will the WPL 2026 match between RCB and DC be played? The RCB vs DC WPL 2026 match will be played on Saturday, January 24. What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and DC? The WPL 2026 match between RCB and DC will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. When will the toss for the RCB vs DC WPL 2026 match take place? The toss for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and DC will take place at 7 pm IST.