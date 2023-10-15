Home / Cricket / News / India vs Pakistan WC match: Disney+ Hotstar sets viewership record of 35 mn

India vs Pakistan WC match: Disney+ Hotstar sets viewership record of 35 mn

Disney+ Hotstar has the exclusive broadcast and media rights for both linear and digital platforms for the ICC Cricket World Cup

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 8:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Disney+ Hotstar viewership hit a new record on Saturday as 35 million viewers were glued to the over-the-top (OTT) platform to watch India take on Pakistan in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

It beat JioCinema’s record of 32 million viewers who had logged in to watch the Indian Premier League final this year between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

“As the cricketing rivalries continue, we’ll continue to honour our commitment towards delivering an unmatched viewing experience to all our users. We look forward to many more such experiences as the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup unfolds,” Sajith Sivanandan, head, Disney+ Hotstar India, said in a press release.

Disney+ Hotstar has the exclusive broadcast and media rights for both linear and digital platforms for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The company also said in its release that the match on Saturday was a watershed moment for the platform and for digital sports viewership across the country.

“Asia Cup 2023 has already garnered an overwhelming response from fans, with 28 million viewers for the India vs Pakistan match and 21 million viewers for India vs Sri Lanka.”

Prior to the Indian-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup, Disney+ Hotstar saw its viewership hit a high of 253 million during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand.

Multiplex chain PVR-INOX also screened the match in more than 40 cities across India, including cities such as Mumbai, Delhi-National Capital Region, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Vadodara, Surat, Guwahati, Goa, Nagpur, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Thiruvananthapuram.

“We have been innovating with our content offerings, and the screening of World Cup matches is a significant milestone in this endeavour,” Gautam Dutta, co-chief executive officer, PVR-INOX, said in a press release.

Also Read

Relief to Disney+ Hotstar from Madras high court in Google billing matter

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Disney searching options for Star: A history of its investments in India

World Cup: Can India make it 8-0 against Pakistan as they clash today?

IND vs PAK Highlights, World Cup 2023: Bowlers, Rohit make it 8-0 for India

World Cup 2023 ENG vs AFG: Gurbaz, Khil take Afghans to 284 in 1st innings

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

IND vs PAK World Cup: Siraj credits Abdullah's wicket to perfect planning

IND vs PAK World Cup: Indian cricket fraternity rejoices after huge win

World Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Target was 280-290 before collapse, says Babar

Topics :cricket world cupCricketOTT platformsIndia vs Pakistansports

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story