IND vs PAK World Cup: Indian cricket fraternity rejoices after huge win

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag, the Indian cricket fraternity praised the team after its massive win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC World Cup here on Saturday.

India thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets to extend their unbeaten run against the traditional rivals to eight matches in the ODI World Cups.

Bowling first, the Indians bundled out Pakistan for 191 and then finished the game in the 31st over, thanks to fabulous knocks from skipper Rohit Sharma (86) and Shreyas Iyer (53 not out).

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan remarked, "Big cheers to #TeamIndia for beating Pakistan! Our batters and bowlers were amazing. Let's keep up the great work and keep the momentum going. Go India!"



Joining him was former India opener Sehwag, who tweeted, "Demolition Pro Max. Completely owned the Pakistanis. 72 overs were enough for a result, and what a win. Rohit spectacular, Bumrah, Kuldeep outstanding and a win to cherish. Bharat Mata Ki Jai."



Meanwhile, the legendary Tendulkar took a dig at former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

Akhtar had shared a picture of him knocking over Tendulkar during a game and wrote on X, "Kal agar asa kuch kerna hai, toh #ThandRakh (If you want to do something like this tomorrow, then stay cool)".

Replying to it, Tendulkar wrote after the thumping win, "My friend, aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch billlkoool THANDA rakha. (My friend, we followed your advice and kept it all cool)".

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad said, "That was quick. India too good for the Pakistanis in every department. Bowlers were outstanding the way they came back after Pak were 155/2, and Rohit Sharma just made it a walk in the park. Too good. Proud of Team India."



Former England skipper Michael Vaughan observed, "India have a psychological edge over Pakistan Pakistan have so much talent, but they play like a team that doesn't believe they can beat the men in Blue.